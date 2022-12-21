NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law, and state consumer protection statutes by Sequoia Benefits and Insurance Services LLC (“Sequoia Benefits”) and Sequoia One PEO, LLC (“Sequoia One”) (collectively “Sequoia”), as a result of a data breach involving Social Security numbers, COVID test results or vaccine cards, and other sensitive personal information.

If you received a notice letter, wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please CLICK HERE, or please contact one of our attorneys at (215) 399-4782, or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Sequoia Benefits is a human resources and payroll software company that offers platforms to integrate consumer data insights. Sequoia One is a professional employer organization (“PEO”) that provides outsourced human resources, benefits management, and payroll services to venture-backed companies.

Beginning on December 2, 2022, Sequoia began notifying affected individuals that it recently became aware of an unauthorized party that may have accessed a cloud storage system that contained personal information provided in connection with the company’s services to its clients, including employers, or, if a dependent, a family member’s employer. According to Sequoia, unauthorized access of information in a cloud storage system occurred between September 22 and October 6, 2022.

Sequoia conducted a forensic review which found that the unauthorized party may have been able to access personal information provided in connection with employee benefits, including:

Names

Addresses

Dates of birth

Gender

Marital status

Employment status

Social Security numbers

Email addresses

Wage data for benefits

Identification or benefit cards that an individual may have uploaded

Attachments (if any) provided by individuals for the use of Sequoia advocate services in relation to insurance claims

Any COVID test results or vaccine cards that individuals may have uploaded to the Sequoia system

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (215) 399-4782

Email: investigations@lowey.com