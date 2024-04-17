Fred Couples, Justin Leonard, Jerry Kelly, and Juli Inkster join Consumer Cellular to celebrate the next steps in their careers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Cellular, the Most Awarded Brand for Wireless Customer Support among Value MVNOs by J.D. Power, proudly announces its ambassador partnership with four illustrious golf professionals: Fred Couples , Justin Leonard , Jerry Kelly , and Juli Inkster in the brand’s new campaign, “More Tees. Less Fees.” These seasoned athletes epitomize resilience, longevity, and forward-thinking — values that resonate with Consumer Cellular’s commitment to embracing life’s next, best chapter.

When so many companies only look to young athletes as the next great thing, Consumer Cellular is excited to introduce this new ambassador program with four golf legends who are continuing to thrive and are looking ahead in their careers after many years of success. Consumer Cellular’s collaboration with these golf icons resonates deeply with its audience and core consumers, who constantly seek opportunities for growth and fulfillment in their own lives.

As part of the ambassador program, the four golfers will represent Consumer Cellular throughout the year, featuring in TV campaigns, engaging social content, and wearing the Consumer Cellular logo in competition. For Leonard, Kelly, and Couples, their extremely active playing schedule on PGA TOUR Champions represents their next, best chapter, offering a chance to compete at the highest level against their peers, while Inkster uses her expertise and experience to mentor and invest in the future of women’s golf.

“As I continue with this next chapter of my career, teaming up with Consumer Cellular was the perfect match. Just like my dedication to perfecting my game, Consumer Cellular is committed to providing fast, reliable, nationwide wireless service,” says Justin Leonard. “While I’m thankful for the success I’ve achieved in my career so far, I’m looking ahead — and I’m just getting started!”

“As much as I cherish my journey in women’s golf, I am equally passionate about what lies ahead as I mentor women in the sport. I’m focused on paving the way for future generations of female athletes while continuing my personal journey,” says Juli Inkster. “Together with Consumer Cellular, we’re rewriting the narrative of what it means to thrive in the later stages of a career.”

Just as the golf pros continue to compete and thrive in the golfing world, Consumer Cellular empowers customers to seize new opportunities without constraints, reflecting the new brand campaign, “More Tees. Less Fees.” Consumer Cellular is partnering with a generation of golfers who take more of what they want in life (Tees) and leave behind more of what they don’t (Fees). This reflects the company’s mission to provide reliable, affordable wireless service by omitting many of the hidden, additional fees that other carriers charge.

The golf ambassador program is a natural extension of Consumer Cellular’s “Freedom Calls” brand campaign with Ted Danson, which celebrates the freedom and joy of life after 50. Just as these golf legends continue to compete and thrive, Consumer Cellular empowers its customers with the freedom to enjoy life on their terms, without unnecessary fees holding them back.

“Our ambassadors epitomize living life to the fullest by embracing new challenges and opportunities,” says Ed Evans, Consumer Cellular CEO. “Whether it’s Kelly’s major success post-50, Inkster’s place in the World Golf Hall of Fame, Leonard’s resurgence post-50, or Couples’ record-breaking performances, they all embody the spirit of continual growth and achievement. We’re thrilled they’re joining Consumer Cellular and our mission to look forward to the next, best chapter in life.”

The new ambassador program campaign and “More Tees. Less Fees.” content launches with media support encompassing TV, digital, and print in addition to ambassador content in digital and social channels. For more information, please visit ConsumerCellular.com/golf or call (888) 345-5509.

