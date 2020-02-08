A raft of earnings reports from consumer discretionary companies and U.S. retail sales data set for the coming week could help investors determine to what extent the coronavirus is hitting consumer demand.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democratic candidates question Sanders’ electability at New Hampshire debate - February 7, 2020
- New cases of coronavirus infections rise in China after two-day decline - February 7, 2020
- Consumer discretionary names could see bumpy ride - February 7, 2020