Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Consumer Portfolio Acknowledges Receipt of Indication of Interest from Third Party

Consumer Portfolio Acknowledges Receipt of Indication of Interest from Third Party

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it had received on October 7, 2020 a non-binding, unsolicited indication of interest to acquire the Company from Auto Experience Inc. (“AEI”). Other than a three-page May letter from AEI delivered to the Company’s CFO, and rejected at that time, neither management nor the Board of Directors of the Company have had any discussions with AEI regarding a purchase of the Company.

Following delivery of the October 7 indication of interest, AEI issued a press release announcing its interest in acquiring the Company in what AEI described as an all-cash transaction valued at $135 million. CPS believes that the press release mischaracterizes the indicated terms set forth in AEI’s proposal, as the indication of interest includes numerous assumptions, conditions, contingencies and other terms not described in the press release.

CPS said that its Board of Directors will evaluate the indication of interest carefully and in the context of all relevant factors, including an assessment of AEI’s ability to perform. The board will review the merits of the proposal consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisers. The board will pursue the course of action that it determines to be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders.

CPS urges public investors to scrutinize carefully any further communications from AEI and rely only on information that is filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

At this time, the Company does not have further comment but will make further announcements consistent with its obligations under the law.

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis through the securitization markets and service the loans over their entire contract terms.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeffrey P. Fritz, Chief Financial Officer
844-878-CPSS (844-878-2777)

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.