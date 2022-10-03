Consumer Preference for Low-calorie and Low-fat Food to Significantly Influence the Need for Egg Replacement Ingredients: FMI Estimates CAGR of 5.8% Through 2032

North America is projected to dominate the global egg replacement ingredients market. As per the analysis of FMI, this region is likely to account for a market share of 47.8% during the forecast period, growing at a pace of 7% CAGR

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the analysis of Future Market Insights, the global egg replacement ingredients market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 1,228.36 million in 2022. The market value of the egg replacement ingredients market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 2,138.33 billion by the year 2032. A historical CAGR of 3.4% has been recorded as per the statistics in the base year by expert analysts at Future Market Insights.

An unprecedented surge has been witnessed in the sales of egg replacement ingredients over the past few years, owing to rising veganism and vegetarianism in various parts of the world. Obesity rates are rising all around the world, and health concerns, including high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others, are on the rise. Raising consumer health awareness and the medical fraternity is a major fueling the growth of egg replacement ingredients.

For In-depth Insights, Get Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-908

The experts at FMI have analyzed that rising health concerns for non-veg food encourage consumers to opt for vegan diets. It has been observed that high egg consumption can lead to various heart-related diseases. As a result, people are opting for egg alternatives. The egg alternatives also offer many functional features to the food they are added in, such as binding, foaming, aeration, and emulsification.

The analysts have revealed that egg replacement ingredients facilitate the reduction of egg content in the food without compromising the taste, appearance, and nutritional benefits. They are being increasingly utilized across various applications, such as bakery products. However, the increase in the cost of the final product will likely deter the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Egg Replacement Ingredients Market

North America is expected to remain the dominant market for egg replacement ingredients with a share of 47.8% between 2022-2032.

North America is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to account for a moderate-paced CAGR of 6.5% through 2032.

The Mayonnaise segment is likely to domineer in the product type category with a value share of 38.2% during 2022-2032.

Ask your Questions Directly to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-908

“Increasing prevalence of bird flu and influenza, high egg prices due to egg shortage, and rising awareness about a healthy lifestyle are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the egg replacement ingredients market.” – Says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape in the Egg Replacement Ingredients Market

To expand their global presence, players are investing in mergers and acquisitions. Players are also investing in research and development to expand their product portfolios.

Key players operating in the market are continuously introducing new products to cater to the rising demand from various industries. They have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

It is also identified that food manufacturers across the globe are adopting egg replacement ingredients on large scales in order to coup up with the rising egg prices and egg shortage.

Corbion NV, Glanbia Plc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Ener-G Foods, Inc., Natural Products, Inc., Orchard Valley Foods Limited, Puratos Group, TerraVia Holdings, Inc. are some of the key players in the market.

Recent Developments in the Egg Replacement Ingredients Market

In February 2018, Korner Starkem a German Company, launched a clean-label egg replacer, REGG-EX. The REGG-EX is produced from selected quality wheat flour and untreated spring water and can be used for various applications.

a German Company, launched a clean-label egg replacer, REGG-EX. The REGG-EX is produced from selected quality wheat flour and untreated spring water and can be used for various applications. In January 2018, Puratos, UK, launched the Satin brand with Plain and Chocolate Creamy Vegan Cake Mix.

In January 2020, Noblegen Inc. launched plant-based whole egg powder under their Eunite brand.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Key Segments in the Egg Replacement Ingredients Market

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Ingredient:

Dairy Proteins

Starch

Algal Flour

Soy-based Products

By Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Savories

Sauces

Dressings & Spreads

By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/egg-replacement-ingredient-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain:

Egg Substitute Market Share : The egg substitute market is expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 5.9% CAGR, the market valuation will reach US$ 2.1 Bn in 2032.

Egg and Egg Products Market Size : The global Egg and Egg Products Market is expected to reach market valuation of USD 12.3 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.0% by 2022-2032.

Egg Replacer Market Growth : Egg replacer market size exceeded USD 1.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 5.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Egg Emulsifier Market Value : The global egg emulsifier market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 216.2 Mn by 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the assessment period.

Egg Protein Market Forecast : The global egg protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022. Sales of egg protein are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 16 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com