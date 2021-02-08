Consumer Products International’s Mitch Gould’s One-on-One Personal Approach Has Generated Tens of Millions of Dollars in Sales for Consumer Goods

Breaking News
CPI’s Founder Closed Million-Dollar Deals for Fortune 500 Brands

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thirty-four years ago, Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Consumer Products International, began building relationships with the top 50 retailers in the United States.

“I represented Fortune 500 DIY consumer brands in 1986, such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Tucker Housewares, Miracle-Gro, Nelson Sprinklers, Remington International, and many more,” Gould said. “I placed DIY consumer products with Home Depot, Walgreens, Target, Lowe’s, to name a few.

“While others met with retail buyers once or twice a year at trade fairs and other events, I visited the retail buyers personally. I traveled to the retailers’ headquarters to personally shake their hands and close deals,” he said.

Gould has been to virtually every major retail headquarters in America from Home Depot, Lowes, Menards, Walmart, Target, K-Mart, Walgreens, Rite-Aid, CVS, Safeway, Publix, 7-11, Sears, Costco, and Sam’s Club.

“It is amazing to enter these headquarters because some of them are cities in themselves,” Gould added.

Gould has attended and exhibited at the prestigious National Hardware Show since 1986.

“This is an enormous event where we sat down with retail buyers to discuss advertising budgets and programs for the year. Some of my biggest deals were consummated at these events,” Gould said. “Communication is the key to success. Building relationships with trust and integrity create long-term success. My relationship with these retailers is unsurpassed.”

Gould’s career, which spans several major DIY categories of consumer products, has successfully launched a wide range of products from concept to shelf in record time.

“Time, Newsweek, Sports Illustrated, People, U.S. News & World Report, Men’s Health, and Maxim have covered many of the deals I worked on,” said Gould, adding that he also has represented and owned entities with branded products developed by celebrities, such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

“When you take my experience and combine it today with CPI’s digital e-commerce team, you have a powerhouse force on your side,” Gould said.

For more information about CPI, visit consumerproducstintl.com.

MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER

CPI is a privately-held company specializing in the distribution of consumers, such as lawn and garden, home improvement, housewares, sporting goods, consumer electronics, grocery, office supplies, and pet supplies. CPI is the sister company of NPI, which offers a unique, proven approach for health and wellness product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment

  • Mitch CPI Evolution 1 
CONTACT: ANDREW TODD POLIN
Consumer Products International
5415012090
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
