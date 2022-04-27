Consumer Summit Announces Speaker and Panelist Lineup for Inaugural Conference, April 28, 2022

Executives from leading consumer companies Brandless, Nu Skin, Cotopaxi and more to speak at half-day event tomorrow

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Consumer Summit announced the speakers and panelists for the first annual conference, taking place tomorrow, Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Slopes EVNTS Center in Draper, Utah. Executives from more than 50 Utah-based consumer brands and consumer-tech companies will share insights, expertise, and product experiences at the half-day event designed to bring thought leaders together and elevate the region’s consumer sector.

Silicon Slopes is home to one of the largest consumer communities in the country with thousands of brands, technology companies, and creators and producers of products that contribute billions to the global economy. This conference shines a spotlight on this thriving region and the companies and entrepreneurs within it for the first time.

“From innovative startups to industry renowned giants, these companies are leading transformation across the consumer industry,” said Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless. “Bringing together the thought leaders, entrepreneurs and brands driving these transformations will elevate and accelerate Silicon Slopes’ consumer sector in a way never before done.”

The event will kick off with a keynote session from Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless, addressing the true state of the consumer industry in Silicon Slopes. She’ll use market research to dive into the transformations that are driving growth, and the vision of what all consumer companies need to become to meet the new customer and market. Next, Davis Smith, CEO of Cotopaxi, will give an engaging presentation on why the world needs companies that are built to do good, and how companies must bridge the gap between customers’ expectations for a good product and a good company that is part of something bigger. Nate Checketts, co-founder and CEO of Rhone, will then share about the customer shifts driving digital transformation, and the opportunities and pitfalls these present for consumer companies.

Throughout the day, there will be four deep-diving panel discussions on key areas that have undergone significant transformation in the last three years. Each will have key executives from leading consumer brands and companies, including:

Influencer transformation panel: Ryan Napierski (Nu Skin, moderator) with panelists Jess Toolson (Mixhers), Tristen Ikaika (Tristen Ikaika) Susan Peterson (Freshly Picked) and Beau Oyler (Enlisted | Pattern), Vanessa Quigley (Chatbooks)

Technology transformation panel: Nate Randle (Gabb Wireless, moderator) Tyler Babb (SmartShyp), Julie Simmons (Swire Coca Cola), James Harrison (Clearlink) and Tom Ngo (Lumin.ai).

Investment transformation panel: Jonathan Leong (Jupiter Acquisition, moderator) with panelists Laura Holleman (Goldman Sachs), Andrew Smith (Savory Management), Bruce Hassler (RevRoad) and Roger Dahle (Blackstone).

Customer transformation panel: Nick Greer (Built, moderator) Matt Rogers (Pestie), Stephen Richards (BetterBody Foods), Krista Dalton (Overstock), and Rob Levin (Pet Assistant).

The conference will also showcase interactive product experiences with Utah-based consumer product brands Kiziks, Pura, Nomatic, Pillow Cube, &Collar and Crumbl. Attendees will see firsthand how these products are transforming the customer experience, moving beyond a pillow, shirt, backpack or cookie to creating the kind of experiences today’s customers demand.

The event will also feature a pop-up store with Silicon Slopes’ leading consumer products and innovations. Attendees will enjoy a blender bar with matcha, peanut butter, coconut and hydration formulas, as well as a Brandless beauty bar with a make-your-own custom lotion station and use of the Brilliant Beauty Activator.

In addition, the Summit will also name and recognize the first annual award recipients of the B.More Transformation Awards, recognizing the individuals and organizations who have accelerated enormous transformations within their respective industries that inspire others to be more and do more by giving back to their employees, communities and the planet.

With the support of title sponsors Brandless and Clarke Capital Partners; platinum sponsor SmartShyp; gold sponsors Clearlink, Con Todo and Hillcrest Bank; silver sponsors &Collar, B10 Capital, Blip, Ethik Collective, Gold Naturals, Nomatic and Now CFO; and several contributing sponsors, the event will give the insights and resources to help consumer companies of all sizes and growth stages adapt and succeed in today’s evolving commerce landscape.

Tickets are $35 and include an exclusive networking lunch. To view the full agenda and to register to attend, please visit www.consumersummit.org .

ABOUT THE CONSUMER SUMMIT

The Consumer Summit is an annual event that brings together the Silicon Slopes brands, companies, leaders, and key players that are shaping and trailblazing the global consumer industry. Started and inspired by Brandless and Clarke Capital, the event is designed to recognize the leadership and innovation of the Silicon Slopes consumer community and elevate the sector’s success and global thought leadership platform. For its inaugural year in 2022, the Summit will focus on transformation and the shifts that are changing markets, products, technology, and funding for the consumer landscape. Visit www.consumersummit.org to find out more.