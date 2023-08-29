SmartCredit Conference makes its national debut in Southern California, Fall 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConsumerDirect®, Inc., the People First Financial Platform, will be hosting one of the credit industry’s premier events, the SmartCredit Conference. This conference, hosted by ConsumerDirect’s flagship brand SmartCredit®, is a three-day exclusive event featuring over 20 thought-leading speakers with over two hundred years of combined credit industry experience.

For over 20 years, ConsumerDirect has created innovative products backed by patented technology designed with the goal of helping partners and their consumers stay ahead of the curve when it comes to financial and economic changes with the goal of saving money. The SmartCredit Conference is a testament to that lasting commitment.

The conference will feature curated sessions, networking opportunities, and peer-to-peer development to provide an immersive knowledge-sharing experience for credit industry professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with five content tracks centered around lead generation, compliance, effective dispute tactics, increasing customer lifetime value, and the future of SmartCredit.

Each speaker was selected for their unrivaled expertise and profound contributions to the credit industry, and attendees will gain unparalleled access to their unique insights and groundbreaking strategies that have helped them shape the credit landscape. “Our SmartCredit Conference will be a foundational event enabling our business partners and the credit industry to be better equipped to provide consumers the best services possible,” said David B. Coulter, CEO of ConsumerDirect. He added, “Our mission for the SmartCredit Conference is to turn the credit industry into a consumer-centric industry that focuses on helping consumers revive their financial health and save money through the support of businesses in this space.”

To learn more about the conference, including the full speaker lineup and registration details, please visit the official conference website conference.smartcredit.com .

SmartCredit Conference Details:

October 11, 2023 – October 13, 2023

Embassy Suites by Hilton

1325 East Dyer Road,

Santa Ana, CA 92705

About ConsumerDirect:

ConsumerDirect has a mission to provide people with powerful tools to achieve their financial potential and revolutionize how they obtain a loan. ConsumerDirect builds unique and patented technologies that integrate with 5,000+ partners to help their consumers control their credit, money, and privacy. Please visit us at www.consumerdirect.com .

About SmartCredit:

SmartCredit® is our flagship platform providing innovative tools that enable consumers to interact directly with their banks, creditors, and other institutions with action buttons to control their credit, money, and privacy with the goal to save money on their financial needs. Please visit www.smartcredit.com

Contacts

Conference Inquiries

Maria Shahid

mshahid@consumerdirect.com