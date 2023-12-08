IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ConsumerDirect®, a leading innovator in the financial services sector, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top Places to Work in Orange County by The Orange County Register for the third consecutive year in a row.

The esteemed acknowledgment by The Orange County Register underscores ConsumerDirect’s commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team’s collective efforts in driving innovation, collaboration, and a workplace culture that values each individual’s contribution.

David B. Coulter, CEO of ConsumerDirect, expressed gratitude, saying, “We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top Places to Work in Orange County. This achievement is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our exceptional team, whose commitment to excellence continues to drive our success.”

ConsumerDirect’s focus on employee satisfaction, professional development, and a vibrant company culture has contributed to its reputation as a workplace of choice in Orange County. The Orange County Register‘s acknowledgment reaffirms ConsumerDirect’s commitment to creating an environment where employees thrive and contribute to the company’s ongoing success.

About ConsumerDirect®

ConsumerDirect is The People First Financial Platform®. Their mission is to provide people with unique, powerful tools to achieve their full financial potential and revolutionize how they obtain a loan. ConsumerDirect builds interactive and patented technologies that integrate with 4,000+ partners to help consumers control their credit, privacy, and money.

