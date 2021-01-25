Consumers Find Expertise and Care Anywhere for Tax Filing with H&R Block’s New Ad Campaign

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Block offers easy in-person and virtual options to get expert help for all tax situations

H&R Block 2021 ad campaign screenshot

H&R Block released its 2021 tax season ad campaign showcasing how Block’s expert care is easily available to all customers from home, in offices, or anywhere.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) released its 2021 tax season ad campaign showcasing how Block’s expert care is easily available to all customers from home, in offices, or anywhere.

“This year is vastly different than any other in recent history. Hardworking people have faced unemployment, reduced income, and countless financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, making taxes feel more uncertain than ever before,” said Julius Lai, chief product and experience officer at H&R Block. “Rather than focusing on the increased challenges this tax season holds, we opted to bring levity and awareness to our new ad campaign, showcasing the convenient, easy, customer-centric experience clients can expect from H&R Block. Whether you want to do it yourself, get some help, or have an expert do it for you, Block can make filing taxes easy and seamless, helping individuals get the best possible outcome.”

Providing expertise and care have always been at the heart of H&R Block’s experience; but now, with a full suite of virtual tax prep tools like video chat and the ability to upload and send documents electronically, clients can access that same experience anywhere. Human help and digital ease are not a tradeoff at H&R Block.

The campaign, created by Deutsch LA, was directed by Michael Gracey, best known for his work on films such as The Greatest Showman and Rocketman.

The campaign features original musical scores and lyrics that clearly and humorously communicate the brand’s innovative tax prep solutions.

The campaign, captured in :30, :15 and :06 spots, will run on TV and online video platforms through April.

About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  [email protected]
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  [email protected]

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c23fddd-39c4-46b9-98e3-4a98490de8ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f3b7209-72eb-47a4-9420-aeac4dab09a6

