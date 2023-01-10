Following a Sold-Out Initial Product Launch, VUE™ Invites Partners/Retailers to Join in an Ambitious Fundraising Goal That Supports a National Health Transformation

Vue You 2023

MIAMI, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following a successful initial launch in mid-2022, VUE ™ invites investor and retail partners to join the cause, helping the brand reach its ambitious goal of becoming the fastest fundraising round on Start Engine. The Center for Disease Control reports that 97% of Americans live an unhealthy lifestyle, based on factors such as poor diet habits, little to no exercise, uncontrolled weight gain, and obesity. To counteract this troubling trend, VUE created a synergistic blend of targeted, wellness-boosting vitamins and minerals made from natural, non-GMO, vegan ingredients, zero added sugar, and packaged in 100% infinitely recyclable bottles.

“We are giving people another option besides many of the sugar and additive-filled beverages currently on the market,” shares VUE™ CEO Kenton Gray. “We created VUE™ to help everyone feel and perform at their best, every day. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of our efforts so far.”

VUE™ first introduced its product collection – a quickly-dissolving daily Immunity Boost Powder Pack, Energy Boost Powder Pack, Electrolyte Boost Powder Pack (each $19.50 for 15), and Vitamin Tea 4-Pack ($17.76, 16oz. bottles) – in Boston and Miami, where the brand hosted several mid-year events focused on health, wellness, and fitness. Sharing a message of “becoming the best version of yourself,” promoting an active lifestyle and balanced diet with the targeted support of VUE™ vitamin-mineral blends. After an initial release through key distribution partners, including natural grocers, gyms, spas, yoga studios, and boutique hotels, the brand achieved the following notable milestones:

Selling out its entire stock of Vitamin Teas (100K units) in 12 months.

of Vitamin Teas (100K units) in 12 months. Selling over 30K powder pack units (2K 15-packs).

powder pack units (2K 15-packs). Securing over 100 retail partners throughout New England and Florida, gaining strong attention as a promising new wellness brand.

Looking toward 2023, VUE™ anticipates building ample capital to scale and grow brand awareness. Beginning with a large production push in February, the team will add to its fitness/lifestyle product portfolio, staff, and distributor partners. They are also eager to partner with more retailers, brands, and social influencers who can introduce the transformative potential of VUE™ to the US market. Meanwhile, VUE™ will continue its e-commerce efforts through platforms such as vuedrink.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, Faire, Mable, and GoPuff. The team will also host additional lifestyle and health events around the country to continue promoting a national movement toward improved wellness.

VUE™ is approved to begin its capital fundraising efforts on Start Engine, bringing a powerful investment opportunity to a network of over one million global investors. The team intends to showcase its community support and skyrocketing popularity by breaking the start-up platform’s current record for the fastest funding round. Learn more at vuedrink.com . Follow @vuedrink on Instagram to see the good things VUE is doing for communities, customers, and the earth. VUE™ your healthiest you.

About VUE:

The VUE™ movement began in 2022 to promote a more balanced, healthy lifestyle across America and the world. A selection of vegan, non-GMO vitamin-mineral blends give consumers a choice among sports beverages that truly does their bodies and communities good. VUE™’s premium collection of vitamin and mineral-infused powder packs and teas promote a healthy daily routine and planet. Featuring recycled packaging, each naturally-crafted product contains no added sugars and is preservative-free, chemical-free, allergen-free, and gluten-free. Shop now at vuedrink.com . Follow @vuedrink on Instagram to see the good things VUE is doing for communities, customers, and the earth. VUE your healthiest you.

Media Contact

Jessica Kopach-Paulson

P2R Inc.

Jessi@p2rinc.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca6d23d-751c-48d8-87c3-be73d64516bb