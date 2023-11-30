42% of Users Planning to Lose

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, is reporting new information on the demographics of consumer households using GLP-1 medications. The Numerator analysis provides detailed information based on a survey and purchase behavior of over 100,000 panelists on their usage of GLP-1 medications for diabetes management and weight loss. Numerator has further segmented results based on the respondents’ intent to lose more or less than 15 pounds.

“Brands and retailers designing strategies to compete in a GLP-1 environment need to start with understanding who consumers are and what they’re trying to accomplish. People using the medication to manage chronic medical conditions like diabetes and obesity behave differently than those using the medication to lose smaller amounts of weight,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “The depth of Numerator’s panel – the larger panel size, stricter qualification requirements, and higher trip coverage – allows us to segment results based on weight loss goals and leverage years of consumer profile collections to understand how consumers feel about and manage their health.”

Numerator collects data on usage across a range of demographics as well as across thousands of descriptors that panelists have assigned to themselves over time, for example, the degree to which they actively manage their health and are concerned about what they eat.

Numerator researchers expect consumer profiles to evolve over time as the medications become more mainstream and more people gain familiarity with them. Numerator data already shows that consumers are increasingly using GLP-1 medications for weight loss management. Only 10% of GLP-1 users in October 2022 and prior reported using the medication for weight loss exclusively. This number has increased to 43% in July-October 2023.

Demographic findings include:

Consumers using GLP-1 medications for weight loss skew younger and higher income. 71% of respondents using the medication for weight loss are Gen X or Millennials, with just 24% being Boomers. Among those using the medication for diabetes management, 39% are Gen X or Millennials while 60% are Boomers. Gen Z are 5x more likely than other generations to report they are using the medication for weight management vs. diabetes management.

Consumers using GLP-1 medications for less than 15 pounds of weight loss skew younger still. 42% of respondents using the medication for <15 pounds of weight loss are Millennials or Gen Z, up from 28% of those using the medication for >15 pound weight loss.

Consumers using the medication for weight loss are twice as likely to be high income than those using the medication for diabetes management.

than those using the medication for diabetes management. 67% of consumers using the medication to lose <15 pounds already actively manage their health versus 51% of people using the medication to lose >15 pounds.

versus 51% of people using the medication to lose >15 pounds. There are no major differences in the household size of consumers using the medication for diabetes or any degree of weight loss.

GLP-1 Usage/Reason for Usage by Selected Demographics

Never Used Diabetes Weight Loss Weight Loss >15 lbs Weight Loss <15 lbs GENERATION Boomers 42% 60% 24% 26% 20% Gen X 30% 32% 44% 47% 38% Millennials 30% 7% 27% 24% 35% Gen Z 5% 1% 5% 4% 7% INCOME LEVEL High Income (>$125k) 29% 21% 39% 41% 34% Middle Income ($40k – $125k) 48% 50% 39% 42% 32% Low Income (< $40k) 24% 29% 22% 17% 35% ACTIVELY MANAGE THEIR HEALTH Very Active 21% 24% 31% 23% 47% Active 32% 29% 26% 28% 20% Somewhat Active 32% 31% 27% 32% 17% Slightly Active 11% 11% 9% 11% 5% Not at all Active 5% 5% 7% 6% 10% HOUSEHOLD SIZE 1 26% 27% 23% 21% 28% 2 39% 42% 34% 36% 28% 3 15% 15% 17% 18% 17% 4+ 20% 17% 26% 25% 27%

Next Up: Numerator reporting on shifts in consumer behavior related to GLP-1 usage.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588 press@numerator.com