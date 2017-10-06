Consumers with Pet Allergy Have a New Option for Dander Control

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) have announced that three Kenmore vacuums made by Cleva North America have earned asthma & allergy friendly® Certification.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program administered in the U.S. by AAFA with their partner ASL, helps consumers identify products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies.

“Kenmore recognizes that people with allergies and asthma need tools to help them effectively reduce and remove pet dander, hair and allergens from their homes,” said Alain Duque, Vice President of Cleva North America. “We are proud that three of our products are now certified to do so, with more to come.” “

To control allergens like dust mites and pet dander, it is critical to vacuum regularly with the right kind of vacuum cleaner. A vacuum suitable for allergen control does not re-release these allergens back into the air during cleaning or when emptying the vacuum.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark is awarded only to products that meet the program’s strict scientific standards. Three of Kenmore’s vacuums are certified because they are scientifically proven to:

Remove allergens from your home

Retain allergens that are removed from your carpet within the vacuum cleaner

Remove allergens without redistributing them back into your home’s air

Maintain allergen pick-up when the bag or receptacle is partly filled

Limit your exposure to allergens upon changing the bag or cleaning the receptacle

The vacuums that received certification are:

Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly CrossOver™ Canister Vacuum (21814)

Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum (31150)

Kenmore Pet Friendly Upright Vacuum (31140)

“A vacuum scientifically proven to reduce allergens is a key part of allergy and asthma management, especially for people with pets,” said AAFA’s Acting CEO Lynda Mitchell. “We are thrilled that Cleva North America has created pet-friendly vacuums for this purpose.”

“We are happy to confirm that these three Kenmore vacuums meet our strict standards,” said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL. “Thanks to Cleva North America, those who want to reduce allergens in their homes, especially pet dander, have more options proven to improve their home environment.”

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. The program tests and certifies products to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a #healthierhome. Certified products include air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Cleva North America, Inc.

Cleva North America, Inc. offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories. Brands include Vacmaster®, Vacmaster Professional®, Duravac™, Armor All™ and LawnMaster®. Cleva is the exclusive licensee to manufacture and sell Kenmore® and Kenmore Elite® vacuum cleaners and accessories. With award-winning, proven experience in engineering and motor technology, Cleva incorporates the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production. The result is high-quality products with exceptional performance and durability. Cleva takes pride in producing a premium product at a great value. We will continue to usher in new, innovative products designed to meet our customers’ needs. For more information, visit http://www.Cleva-NA.com .

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab92f0ea-ef26-452c-84ec-7e4dfe00d880

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf18caef-6a8f-4346-bc12-db3dba829d49

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9de6b31f-b688-4179-8665-70d259cefd99

CONTACT: Michele Cassalia asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program 202-466-7643 ext. 259 [email protected]