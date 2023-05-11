Ammonium Chloride Market Analysis By Grade (Agriculture Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade), By Application (Fertilizers, Agrochemicals, Medical/Pharmaceuticals, Food Additives, Leather & Textiles, Batteries, Metal Works) & Region

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global ammonium chloride market is expected to witness a value of US $ 2.1 Billion by 2033-end and is predicted to witness a growth of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Worldwide demand for food-grade ammonium chloride is projected to rise faster as compared to other grades at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Market Drivers:

Ammonium Chloride is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture to provide essential nutrients to crops. With the rising global population and increasing demand for food, the demand for Ammonium Chloride in agriculture is expected to grow. Moreover, it is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as a component in cough and cold medicines, electrolyte replenishers, and expectorants. The increasing demand for food, coupled with the need for high crop yield, is expected to drive the demand for ammonium chloride in the agriculture sector.

The development of new and advanced technologies for the production of ammonium chloride is expected to improve efficiency and reduce production costs. This is expected to drive the demand for ammonium chloride in various applications.

Ammonium chloride is used as a de-icing agent for roads and runways in colder regions. The increasing demand for de-icing agents, particularly in North America and Europe, is driving the growth of the ammonium chloride market in this application.

Ammonium Chloride is used as an electrolyte in dry cell batteries, which are widely used in portable electronic devices, such as flashlights, toys, and remote controls. The growth of the consumer electronics industry is expected to increase the demand for dry-cell batteries, thereby driving the demand for Ammonium Chloride.

Key Trends:

The environmental concerns associated with the production of ammonium chloride from non-renewable sources are driving the growth of the market for recycled ammonium chloride. Recycled ammonium chloride is produced from waste products such as coal ash, and its use is increasing due to the growing focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

Specialty grades of ammonium chloride, such as high-purity grades and granular grades, are increasingly in demand due to their specific applications in industries such as electronics and pharmaceuticals.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the ammonium chloride market is characterized by a high degree of market concentration, with a few large players dominating the market. However, there is also intense competition among smaller players, particularly in regional markets. The market is influenced by several factors, including raw material prices, regulatory requirements, and the availability of substitutes. Companies that are able to innovate and offer differentiated products may have an advantage in the market.

Key market players have been focusing on collaboration and other initiatives such as supply chain management to improve their market share. For instance, the Dallas Group of America announced its commercial development with new facilities in China and Netherlands.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report

Zaclon LLC

BASF SE

Liuzhou Chemical

GFS Chemicals

The Chemical Company

Dallas Group

Central Glass

Tuticorin Alkali

Tinco

Hubei Yihua

Jinshan Chemical

Key Segments of Ammonium Chloride Industry Research

By Grade : Agriculture Grade Industrial Grade Food Grade

By Application : Fertilizers Agrochemicals Medical/Pharmaceuticals Food Additives Leather & Textiles Batteries Metal Works

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What differences can the ammonium chloride market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the ammonium chloride market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the ammonium chloride market

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key ammonium chloride markets

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

