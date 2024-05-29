NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (“Globe Life” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GL) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Globe Life investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

GL investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Globe Life reported consistent premium revenue growth at the Company, led by consistent premium revenue growth at American Income Life Insurance Company (“AIL”). The Company also represented that its employees adhered to a code of conduct that expressly prohibited various forms of misconduct, and which required that all Globe Life employees comply with relevant laws and regulations, purportedly ensuring that the Company would maintain a workplace free from violence, threatening behavior, and illegal drugs. In truth, Globe Life was engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, therefore inflating Globe Life’s financial results. In addition, Globe Life permitted a culture of unchecked sexual harassment, in direct contravention of the Company’s Code of Conduct. As a result of defendants’ misrepresentations, shares of Globe Life common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

WHAT’S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Globe Life during the relevant time frame, you have until July 1, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com