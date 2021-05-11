Contango Announces Schedule for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release before market open on Thursday, May 13, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time.

Teleconference Call

Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here to join and entering your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference coordinator will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing 800-309-1256, (International 1-323-347-3622) and entering participation code 521358. A replay of the call will be available Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:00 am CDT through Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 am CDT by clicking here .

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana, and Louisiana, and when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at http://contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.