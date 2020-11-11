Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Contango Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Contango Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release after market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 5:00 pm Central Standard Time.

Teleconference Call

Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here to join and entering your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference coordinator will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing 800-309-1256, (International 1-323-347-3622) and entering participation code 732123. A replay of the call will be available Monday, November 16, 2020 at 8:00 pm CST through Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8:00 pm CST by clicking here.

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at http://www.contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

Contact:
Contango Oil & Gas Company
E. Joseph Grady – 713-236-7400
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.