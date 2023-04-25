North America is dominating the content analytics market with over 51.2% of global consumption. The growth in this market can be attributed to the use of data management technologies, the presence of key players in the region, and the increasing adoption of social media platforms and e-commerce.

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Content Analytics Market size was valued to be worth USD 5.7 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2032, it is estimated to reach USD 34.8 billion growing at a CAGR of 20.4%.

Content analytics is the process of analyzing and drawing insights from unstructured content like text, audio, and video data. Advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques are employed to extract meaning from vast amounts of content, providing organizations with valuable insights that can guide business decisions. Content analytics has applications across many fields, such as marketing, customer experience, healthcare, and government.

Businesses can use content analytics to spot trends, monitor brand reputation and enhance customer engagement. Content analytics can be employed in healthcare to analyze medical records and clinical notes to improve patient outcomes. Government entities also utilize content analytics for monitoring social media and other online platforms for national security purposes. With the burgeoning amount of digital content produced, content analytics is becoming more essential in aiding organizations to make informed decisions, gain a competitive advantage, and stay ahead of the competition.



Key Takeaway:

Based on deployment, in 2022, the content analytics market was dominated by the cloud-based segment owing to the huge development potential and cost-effectiveness.

owing to the huge development potential and cost-effectiveness. By application, in 2022, the text analytics segment dominated the largest market share.

dominated the largest market share. Based on end-user, the healthcare segment holds a significant share in 2022.

holds a significant share in 2022. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 51.2% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to prioritizing understanding customer preferences & experiences, and increasing the popularity of social media sites.

Factors affecting the growth of the Content analytics Market:

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of the Content Analytics market, including:

Increasing volume of digital content: As the amount of digital content continues to grow exponentially, the demand for content analytics tools is expected to increase. Businesses are increasingly depending on content analytics to extract meaningful insights from huge amounts of data to inform business decisions.

As the amount of digital content continues to grow exponentially, the demand for content analytics tools is expected to increase. Businesses are increasingly depending on content analytics to extract meaningful insights from huge amounts of data to inform business decisions. Advancement in technology: The development of advanced algorithms, AI, and ML is driving the growth of content analytics. These technologies enable content analytics tools to process & analyze large volumes of data quickly and accurately, which provides organizations with valuable insights in real-time.

The development of advanced algorithms, AI, and ML is driving the growth of content analytics. These technologies enable content analytics tools to process & analyze large volumes of data quickly and accurately, which provides organizations with valuable insights in real-time. Need for better customer experience: The need to improve customer engagement & experience is driving the adoption of content analytics in businesses. By analyzing customers’ behavior, preferences, and feedback businesses can tailor products & services to meet their needs.

The need to improve customer engagement & experience is driving the adoption of content analytics in businesses. By analyzing customers’ behavior, preferences, and feedback businesses can tailor products & services to meet their needs. Increasing use in healthcare: Content analytics is becoming more prevalent in the healthcare industry, with the rising use of electronic medical records & clinical notes. Analyzing this data will help healthcare providers improve patient outcomes & reduce costs.

Top Trends in Content Analytics Market

The content analytics market is experiencing rapid growth due to several trends that are revolutionizing it. One notable development is the increasing adoption of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). ML and AI are being employed for speedy content analysis, giving businesses valuable insights into customer behavior that can be utilized for optimizing marketing strategies. Another trend in content analytics is sentiment analysis; companies can understand customer emotions and opinions about their brand better, leading to targeted marketing campaigns and improved customer engagement. Lastly, cloud-based content analytics are becoming more commonplace within businesses.

Market Growth

Recently, the content analytics market has seen steady growth due to factors such as the increasing volume of digital content, rising demand for real-time analytics, and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions. The global content analytics market size was USD 5.7 billion in 2022, and it is projected to register a CAGR is 20.4% during this forecast period. North America is the world’s leading content analytics market, accounting for more than 51% of global consumption. This region’s content analytics market is being driven by factors such as the use of data management technologies, the presence of key players in the region, and expanding social network sites & e-commerce. However, the market growth can be restrained by factors like data privacy concerns, lack of skilled professionals, and the complexity of integrating content analytics tools into existing IT infrastructure. Overall, the content analytics market is expected to continue its growth driven by increasing demand for advanced analytics tools & technologies in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the leading market in content analytics, with a market share of 51.2% during the forecasted period. This region’s extensive use of data management technologies across various end-user industries makes it an ideal location for growth in various analytical tools – including content analytics tools. Major players such as SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation operate from U.S. facilities; furthermore, growing social network sites & e-commerce are expected to fuel expansion within this area as well.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 5.7 billion Market Size (2032) USD 34.8 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 20.4% North America Revenue Share 51.2% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Market expansion is being spurred on by numerous factors, including the growth of content analytics. Businesses are striving to gain a better understanding of customers and compete more effectively; content analytics solutions providing insight into preferences, behavior, and sentiment are essential. Furthermore, organizations must understand and analyze data generated through social media channels as well as other digital channels to optimize their marketing strategies.

The content analytics market is being driven by data-driven decision-making. Companies want to make informed decisions based on accurate information, so they require content analytics solutions that offer real-time analysis. These solutions can assist businesses in streamlining operations, increasing customer engagement, and fuelling growth. Cloud-based computing is becoming more commonplace which is fuelling the content analytics market. Businesses of all sizes can benefit from cloud-based solutions, which offer greater adaptability, scalability, and cost efficiency. Cloud-based content analytics solutions have become increasingly popular over time as businesses no longer need to make significant hardware or infrastructure investments to take advantage of content analysis.

Market Restraints

The content analytics market is facing several obstacles, such as a shortage of skilled professionals in data science and analytics, high costs to implement solutions, data privacy/security concerns, and a lack of standardized methodologies and frameworks. Furthermore, there is an array of solutions and approaches available which makes it challenging for organizations to select one that meets their requirements. This can cause confusion and inefficiency during the adoption and implementation of content analytics programs.

Market Opportunities

The content analytics market is expected to experience tremendous growth over the next several years, offering several exciting prospects. One of the key opportunities in the market is an increasing need for real-time analytics solutions, which provide businesses with instant insight into customer behavior and enable them to take immediate decisions. Particularly relevant in industries like e-commerce & social media, where customer behavior can shift rapidly. A further opportunity in the market is its rising focus on customer experience (CX) management. Businesses strive to distinguish themselves through superior customer service, creating a need for content analytics solutions that can assist organizations in understanding the demands & preferences of their customers. Analyzing customer feedback across multiple channels and recognizing opportunities for enhancing the overall customer experience are just some of the possibilities presented in the content analytics market. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are expected to open new doors for businesses in this space.

Report Segmentation of the Content Analytics Market

Deployment Insight

The cloud-based holds a significant share in the deployment segment i.e., 24.3% in 2022, and this segment drives the market in the deployment segment due to SaaS applications have seen exponential growth in enterprise adoption, due to their cost effectiveness and availability for small & medium-sized businesses who can now afford cloud deployment. Cloud-based solutions offer greater accessibility and user-friendliness due to their cloud-based nature.

Application Insight

Content analytics market share is dominated by text analytics with a share of 37.4% of the market in 2022, text analytics has become a widely adopted method by businesses as it offers insights from unstructured data, which businesses are increasingly producing as their digital content grows. Other factors contributing to its rise include an expanding importance in customer experience management and increased adoption of AI & ML techniques, as well as more cloud-based solutions becoming available. Text analytics continues to gain ground among other methods due to these advantages.

End-User Insight

The healthcare segment’s market share will remain dominant in the end-user segment in 2022, with 26.7% of revenue share due to the healthcare industry generating vast amounts of data in the form of patient information, electronic health records, medical images, and clinical trial results. By analyzing this information healthcare organizations can gain valuable insights into patient outcomes. Content analytics technology can be applied to healthcare data to detect patterns and trends, provide personalized treatments, and predict outcomes.

Recent Developments of the Content Analytics Market

In 2021, Microsoft launched the Microsoft Viva insights platform, which uses artificial intelligence for analyzing employee data & provides insights into employee well-being & productivity.

Microsoft launched the Microsoft Viva insights platform, which uses artificial intelligence for analyzing employee data & provides insights into employee well-being & productivity. In July 2020, LivePerson Inc., a digital intelligence solution provider, recently unveiled LP insights. This innovative service transforms consumer voice data into actionable content by monitoring customers’ words, reasons for contact, purchasing patterns, behaviors, and emotions – all of which can be monitored, analyzed, and measured with LP insights. With its ready-to-use intelligence LP insights can provide to any computer and analyze chat transcript data.

LivePerson Inc., a digital intelligence solution provider, recently unveiled LP insights. This innovative service transforms consumer voice data into actionable content by monitoring customers’ words, reasons for contact, purchasing patterns, behaviors, and emotions – all of which can be monitored, analyzed, and measured with LP insights. With its ready-to-use intelligence LP insights can provide to any computer and analyze chat transcript data. In June 2020, IBM Corporation recently unveiled several enhancements and additions to IBM Watson Discovery in their Premium plan. Customers will enjoy an updated user interface, guided instructions for quick set-up using Watson Discovery for their specific use case, as well as content mining capabilities.

Key Market Segments:

Based on Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Based on Application

Text Analytics

Web Analytics

Speech Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Other Applications

Based on End-User

Banking Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Government

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Major companies are continuously investing in R&D for enhancing their offerings & gain a competitive advantage. The market is highly competitive with the presence of several established players and a large number of startups offering innovative solutions. As the demand for content analytics solutions continues to grow, companies are expected to focus on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations for expanding their market share & stay competitive.

Listed below are some of the most important content analytics industry players.

Key Market Players:

Adobe Systems Inc.

Clarabridge Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

OpenText Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

Verint Systems Inc.

Interactive Intelligence Group Inc.

Other Key Players

