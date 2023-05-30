Thriving market: Content Marketing drives engagement, conversions, and growth through strategic brand storytelling.

New York, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Content Marketing Market Information Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, And By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the Content Marketing Market could thrive at a rate of 7.8% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 374 billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis:

Content marketing refers to a kind of marketing focusing on creating, publishing, and distributing content for an objective audience online. Businesses often use itemizations as an efficient way to interact with prospective customers and develop brand loyalty. It is becoming increasingly popular given its ability to reach a broader audience, boost engagement, and offer customers valuable, informative content.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Content Marketing industry include:

Adobe

Buffer

HubSpot

Sprout Social

Hootsuite

Contently

Latest Industry Updates (January 2021) – Workday Inc launched the Workday Accounting Center, which is an expansion of its Content Marketing. This new solution enables finance teams to manage and consolidate accounting data in one place, enhancing the overall efficiency of financial management.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The global Content marketing industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the performance of the market is the constant developments in the industry. Organizations are gradually focusing on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to generate more personalized content, along with increasing the accuracy and efficiency of content production.

Market Restraints:

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market’s development. The main parameter limiting the market’s development is the high costs associated. Furthermore, one of the major challenges the market faces is the growing number of benefits of outdoor advertisement over content marketing. They are believed to be a great platform to market products or businesses trying to reach a larger audience. In addition, outdoor advertisements can efficiently get potential customers noticed, regardless of whether they are students or families, without overspending.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Content Marketing market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By tools – Predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for content marketing over the assessment period, given mainly to the growth in the usage of tools in digital advertising with smartphones. Moreover, the market has the implementation of SEO tools vital for marketers. On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment period since the software and applications the companies offer users need maintenance and servicing regularly.

Predicted to ensure the top spot across the global market for content marketing over the assessment period, given mainly to the growth in the usage of tools in digital advertising with smartphones. Moreover, the market has the implementation of SEO tools vital for marketers. On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the assessment period since the software and applications the companies offer users need maintenance and servicing regularly. By video – Predicted to secure the top position across the global market for content marketing over the assessment period, mainly because adding videos increases the conversion rates by 80%. On the contrary, the graphical segment is predicted to display maximum growth over the coming years, given the increase in infographic content usages, such as dashboards, charts, and graphs by several industries, to make engaging digital content.

Predicted to secure the top position across the global market for content marketing over the assessment period, mainly because adding videos increases the conversion rates by 80%. On the contrary, the graphical segment is predicted to display maximum growth over the coming years, given the increase in infographic content usages, such as dashboards, charts, and graphs by several industries, to make engaging digital content. By cloud – Anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market over the review timeframe given to the growing use of cloud computing.

Anticipated to ensure the top position across the global market over the review timeframe given to the growing use of cloud computing. By large-size enterprise – Predicted to ensure the top position across the global market over the review timeframe given to the presence of prominent players for providing services for content creation.

Predicted to ensure the top position across the global market over the review timeframe given to the presence of prominent players for providing services for content creation. By end-users – The retail and e-commerce segment is predicted to secure the top spot across the global market over the review timeframe given to the initiatives taken by key players.

Regional Insights:

The content marketing industry is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the North American region held the top position across the global Content marketing industry in 2020, with the largest contribution of around 44.4%. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the large number of companies adopting content marketing strategies across the region. Furthermore, the large number of individuals using the internet and social media is also considered to be one of the crucial parameters enhancing the performance of the regional market. Moreover, the region is known to be the hub of the world’s largest content marketing companies, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat, which in turn is also projected to impact the regional market performance over the coming years positively.

The European Content marketing industry secured the second spot globally with a contribution of around 24.2% in 2020. the high internet and smartphone penetration rates across the region are considered the main parameter supporting regional market development. Furthermore, the escalating demand for content marketing services from businesses across the region is also projected to enhance the regional market’s growth over the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific regional Content marketing industry is anticipated to showcase the maximum growth rate over the coming years, given mainly to the escalating demand from consumer electronics, financial service, automotive, and health & pharma sectors. The automotive sector is renowned in nations such as China, Japan, and China.

