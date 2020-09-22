Contentful named among LinkedIn’s Top Startups in Germany

The Berlin-founded company continues its momentum as an industry leader and top employer with a strong hiring plan and new Berlin office

BERLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contentful today announced that it is honored to be included in LinkedIn’s 2020 Top Startups Germany list, which ranks the most sought-after employers in Germany. This news comes on the heels of raising €67.5 million in Series E funding and expansion of its Berlin hub into a newly built office early next year.

Companies on LinkedIn’s list are recognized for “growing rapidly, revolutionizing entire industries, influencing personnel flows worldwide and often changing the way we work and live.” LinkedIn’s editors and data analysts measured startups on four pillars: employment growth, interest in job offers, user interactions with the company and its employees as well as the recruitment of talent from companies on the list of LinkedIn Top Companies.

Contentful was founded in Berlin in 2013 by Sascha Koneitzke, Contentful’s first CEO and now Chief Strategy Officer, and Paolo Negri, Chief Technology Officer of Contentful.

“With the explosion of apps in the early 2010s, the digital world became a lot more than websites, but legacy content management systems were still web-centric, making it really hard to share content across channels,” said Konietzke. “We knew there was a better way to deliver content to digital experiences.” He connected with Negri at a founders’ event with a shared mission to revolutionize content management with a decoupled API-first, cloud-native architecture.

Contentful, a pioneer and global leader in headless content management systems (CMS), now leads the industry with its next-generation content platform. The company grew from its German headquarters to expand to the US in 2017, and it now operates across every time zone. Contentful’s customer base has always been a global list of top international brands and fast-growing market disruptors. Contentful enables builders — developers, designers and content creators — to create and deliver digital experiences for any channel or device.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among the top startups in Germany,” said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. “Our team has grown rapidly to more than 400 people worldwide, and we’ve welcomed eight new senior executives who bring a wealth of talent and experience. Our rapid growth has been accelerated by customer demand, as brands adopt next-generation platforms to better compete in this digital-first era.”

Contentful has roughly doubled revenue each year for the past four years, and powers digital experiences for a growing roster of customers that includes 28% of the Fortune 500 and 2,200 paying customers worldwide. It is one of the enterprise SaaS companies on track to become the next unicorn as projected by research firm CB Insights and reported by The New York Times.

New office space in Berlin set to open in early 2021

In early 2021, Contentful will move its Berlin office from a historic lamp factory in Kreuzberg to a 6,350-square-meter modern office building developed by Townscape in Berlin’s Wedding district. The office features flexible spaces across several floors and event space. The new building offers Contentful the ability to continue its rapid growth.

Fueled by its Series E investment in June, led by Sapphire Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and General Catalyst, Contentful is hiring more than 100 new roles in the next year across its Berlin, San Francisco and recently announced Denver hubs, as well as in distributed locations worldwide. Contentful will continue to hire and onboard remotely until it is safe to return to in-person work. See all currently open roles at contentful.com/careers .

Contentful is rated 4.2 out of 5 on Glassdoor and cultivates a positive workplace culture that empowers people to do their best work. Contentful’s workforce currently includes people of more than 70 nationalities and it places a special emphasis on inclusion and diversity in hiring.

