NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every year, Contently, Inc., an industry-leading content marketing SaaS company, surveys the market to reveal key content marketing trends, challenges, and opportunities. The latest survey uncovered unique insights on the priorities of talent and technology within content marketing teams.

“This annual report provides such unique perspectives from our market. This year, we discovered an emphasis on developing talent, scaling content impact, and personalizing customer experiences,” shares Brooke Gocklin, Editor-in-Chief at Contently. “We hope these insights can inform or affirm our readers’ strategies for 2023.”

In December 2022, Contently surveyed 206 senior content marketers from around the world (60 percent of which are based in North America). They answered questions about their content marketing efforts and how they are planning to invest their budget in 2023. Respondents worked for organizations with revenue ranging from less than $10 million to more than $1 billion. The sample reflects a wide variety of industries, with the largest share of respondents working for technology companies (about 25 percent) or a marketing agency or consultancy (about 25 percent).

“As a leader in the content marketing SaaS space, Contently strives to provide key insights for marketers looking to unlock growth by scaling their content programs and expanding their reach,” shares Dawn DiLorenzo, Head of Marketing at Contently. “This annual report helps our audience understand where the market is going and how their peers are approaching content strategy in the coming year.”

Our report reveals that investing in the skills people need to produce better content and in the technologies that streamline how they create, publish, and measure it, sets content marketing leaders up for a successful year. Discover key industry insights in the 2023 State of Content Marketing: Tech & Talent Report on the Contently website.

Contently is a comprehensive content marketing platform (CMP), offering an end-to-end solution for content strategy, creation, optimization, and performance measurement. Our sophisticated SaaS technology, expert content strategists, and world-class creative marketplace talent provide clients with everything they need to create content programs that build trust, increase engagement, and drive measurable results.

Founded in 2010 by Joe Coleman, Dave Goldberg, and Shane Snow, Contently is currently a fully remote, female-led technology company, headquartered in New York City. We are proud to be the recipient of numerous honors, including G2’s #1 Enterprise Content Creation Platform and Gartner Peer Insights’ Customer Choice. To learn more about Contently, please visit www.contently.com.

