ContextVision to introduce upcoming digital pathology product – exhibiting at ECDP 2018 in Helsinki

STOCKHOLM – May 28, 2018, – ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, is making their first appearance in the field of digital pathology at ECDP/NDP, the 14th European Congress on Digital Pathology and the 5th Nordic Symposium on Digital Pathology, May 29 to June 1. Here, they will be introducing their upcoming product INIFY(TM) Prostate, a new decision support tool based on artificial intelligence and deep learning.



INIFY(TM) Prostate is a sophisticated decision support tool with the potential to facilitate and significantly speed up prostate cancer diagnosis based on scanned, H&E stained biopsy samples. The aim is to ease the pathologists’ everyday workload and allow them to apply their valuable skills and time where most needed.



Based on advanced artificial intelligence technology – deep learning – INIFY(TM) Prostate will automatically separate and sort slides containing cancer from those that do not. This means, upon opening their work lists, pathologists will immediately be shown the cases with identified malignant tissues, and areas with malignancy will be outlined.



The INIFY(TM) algorithms are based on highly sophisticated training of deep learning networks, using intelligent selection of relevant data through MasterAnnotation(TM), a unique, patent-filed annotation method developed by ContextVision. Using multiplex antibody staining, key structures are identified. MasterAnnotation(TM) thereby lays the foundation for a more objective and fast method of accurately identifying and outlining cancer structures in prostate samples. This allows consistent and specific training of algorithms, a prerequisite for developing robust products.



“We are developing a pipeline of decision support products to facilitate prostate cancer diagnosis and classification, and this is just the first step. We have invested a lot to ensure high quality throughout every step of the development process in order to create products that are effective and can be trusted,” says Anita Tollstadius, CEO.



ContextVision will be demonstrating the INIFY(TM) concept at this year’s ECDP/NDP in Helsinki. INIFY(TM) Prostate is expected to be launched around year end.



ECDP/NDP | Stand 04

29th May – 1st June, 2018

Clarion Hotel Helsinki, Tyynenmerenkatu 2, 00220 Helsinki, Finland



For further information, please contact Lena Kajland Wilén, Director Business Unit Digital Pathology; cell +46 (0)70 629 07 84, e-mail: [email protected]

###

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. ContextVision is the global market leader within image enhancement and is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers all over the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision is significantly investing in R&D to develop new applications of the latest artificial intelligence technologies and expanding into the growing digital pathology market. The release of its first product, supporting the diagnosis of prostate cancer, is planned in the near future.

The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.

For more information please visit www.contextvision.com.

Attachment