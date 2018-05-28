Breaking News
Home / Top News / ContextVision to introduce upcoming digital pathology product – exhibiting at ECDP 2018 in Helsinki

ContextVision to introduce upcoming digital pathology product – exhibiting at ECDP 2018 in Helsinki

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

STOCKHOLM – May 28, 2018, – ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image analysis and artificial intelligence, is making their first appearance in the field of digital pathology at ECDP/NDP, the 14th European Congress on Digital Pathology and the 5th Nordic Symposium on Digital Pathology, May 29 to June 1. Here, they will be introducing their upcoming product INIFY(TM) Prostate, a new decision support tool based on artificial intelligence and deep learning.
 
INIFY(TM) Prostate is a sophisticated decision support tool with the potential to facilitate and significantly speed up prostate cancer diagnosis based on scanned, H&E stained biopsy samples. The aim is to ease the pathologists’ everyday workload and allow them to apply their valuable skills and time where most needed.
 
Based on advanced artificial intelligence technology – deep learning – INIFY(TM) Prostate will automatically separate and sort slides containing cancer from those that do not. This means, upon opening their work lists, pathologists will immediately be shown the cases with identified malignant tissues, and areas with malignancy will be outlined.
 
The INIFY(TM) algorithms are based on highly sophisticated training of deep learning networks, using intelligent selection of relevant data through MasterAnnotation(TM), a unique, patent-filed annotation method developed by ContextVision. Using multiplex antibody staining, key structures are identified. MasterAnnotation(TM) thereby lays the foundation for a more objective and fast method of accurately identifying and outlining cancer structures in prostate samples. This allows consistent and specific training of algorithms, a prerequisite for developing robust products.
 
“We are developing a pipeline of decision support products to facilitate prostate cancer diagnosis and classification, and this is just the first step. We have invested a lot to ensure high quality throughout every step of the development process in order to create products that are effective and can be trusted,” says Anita Tollstadius, CEO.
 
ContextVision will be demonstrating the INIFY(TM) concept at this year’s ECDP/NDP in Helsinki. INIFY(TM) Prostate is expected to be launched around year end.
 
ECDP/NDP | Stand 04
29th May – 1st June, 2018
Clarion Hotel Helsinki, Tyynenmerenkatu 2, 00220 Helsinki, Finland
 
For further information, please contact Lena Kajland Wilén, Director Business Unit Digital Pathology; cell +46 (0)70 629 07 84, e-mail: [email protected]

### 

About ContextVision
ContextVision is a medical technology software company that specializes in image analysis and artificial intelligence. ContextVision is the global market leader within image enhancement and is a software partner to leading medical imaging manufacturers all over the world. Its cutting-edge technology helps doctors accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.
As an industry pioneer for more than 30 years, ContextVision is significantly investing in R&D to develop new applications of the latest artificial intelligence technologies and expanding into the growing digital pathology market. The release of its first product, supporting the diagnosis of prostate cancer, is planned in the near future.
The company is based in Sweden, with local representation in the U.S., Russia, Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.
For more information please visit www.contextvision.com.

Attachment

  • ContextVision – to introduce upcoming digital pathology product.pdf
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.