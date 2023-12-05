F-35 Lightning II Aircraft Contributes to the Overall Readiness and Capability of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing

Conti Federal Completes Fighter Alert Shelters for F-35 Lighting II at Truax Field Exterior Fighter Alert Shelters for F-35 Lighting II at Truax Field

Conti Federal Completes Fighter Alert Shelters for F-35 Lighting II at Truax Field Interior Fighter Alert Shelters for F-35 Lighting II at Truax Field

Conti Federal Services, a leading global construction and engineering firm specializing in military and secure construction, is pleased to announce the completion of the fighter alert shelters for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft stationed at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin.

Awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District, this project marks a crucial milestone for the Air National Guard 115th Fighter Wing, which recently acquired the F-35 mission and made Truax the second National Guard Unit to integrate the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter into their aircraft fleet.

The project aimed to protect the cutting-edge F-35 aircraft from the harsh winter weather in the region and entailed building a universal fighter aircraft shelter, along with several special construction requirements to support the current mission.

“Conti Federal’s completion of this project reaffirms our commitment to supporting the country’s defense capabilities,” said Bill Todhunter, Conti Federal Project Manager. “This project marks a crucial milestone for the Air National Guard, and we are proud to have contributed to such a significant project that enhances the mission capabilities of the 115th Fighter Wing with greater efficiency and safety.”

The construction was designed to be compatible with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force, and base design standards, including hangar systems, special building systems, and airfield paving. The project also complied with DoD anti-terrorism/force protection requirements per unified facilities criteria.

“This vital initiative stands as a noteworthy illustration of Conti Federal’s capability in providing intricate and secure construction solutions,” said Lou Zecca, Conti Federal Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to continuing to support the USACE Omaha District in their mission-critical endeavors, emphasizing the significance of this initiative to the base and the country’s national security.”

This project adds to Conti Federal’s extensive catalog of complex and secure military construction projects that the company has successfully completed in collaboration with the USACE and other federal clients.

About Conti Federal

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure, secure construction, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. With roots dating back 117 years, the company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.

