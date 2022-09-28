Continence Care Market to surpass USD 27 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Continence care industry is anticipated to register 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to increasing incidence of chronic diseases coupled with rising elderly population.

The continence care market value is expected to reach USD 27 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The rising prevalence of urological diseases is a key driver influencing the market trends. Urological problems are one of the main health issues faced by the adult population worldwide and are common in older people. Urinary incontinence, urinary tract infections (UTI), vaginal infections, constipation, weak pelvic floor muscles, etc. are some common urologic conditions. Recurrent urinary incontinence, diurnal or nocturnal incontinence, and declining cognitive function are all symptoms of chronic kidney disease in adults.

Prevalence of stress incontinence to boost incontinence pessaries segmental share

Continence care market from incontinence pessaries segment exceeded USD 457 million in 2021. Incontinence products made of silicone or rubber, are designed for treatment of mild to moderate incontinence. Implanting incontinence pessaries transvaginally supports the bladder wall and urethra while also lengthening and compressing the urethra against the pubic bone.

Increasing prevalence of fecal incontinence to drive industry landscape

Continence care market from fecal incontinence segment amassed over 24% of the business share in 2021. The segment will expand significantly owing to the growing use of continence care products for the treatment of fecal incontinence disorders. Fecal incontinence is a medical condition that causes a sudden leak of feces from the rectum and is brought on by a lack of bowel control. Constipation, diarrhea, gas and bloating, hemorrhoids, and muscular or nerve damage caused by aging or childbirth are a few of the main reasons of fecal incontinence.

Growing urological problems to amplify industry size

Continence care market from 60 to 79 years segment is predicted to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030. The lowered level of immunity in the geriatric population makes them more prone to several urological problems leaving detrimental effects on their quality of life. Issues with completely emptying their bladders causes urinary bacterial infections, resulting in higher risk for UTIs. The aforementioned reasons have attributed to the growing need for continence care for adults aged 60 to 79 years, supplementing the global market expansion.

Europe to emerge as a substantial revenue pocket due to soaring UTI incidences

Europe continence care market is set to surpass USD 9.5 billion by 2030. It is anticipated that the soaring hospitalization rate brought on by the high frequency of bladder infections, and symptoms of the lower urinary tract along with supporting healthcare policies will accelerate regional market trends. The NCBI reports that in 2021, over 69% of adults under the age of 40 in Europe were recorded to have symptoms of the lower urinary tract. Additionally, numerous awareness campaigns and screening programs implemented by the regulatory authorities would significantly accelerate the regional market growth pace.

Competitive strategies by prominent players to strengthen market presence

Principal Business Enterprises, Inc., The Essity AB, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Coloplast, Unicharm Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Ontex, First Quality Enterprises, Medline Industries Inc., Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ABENA A/S, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Urocare Products, Inc., Cardinal Health, Fu Burg Industrial are some of the leading companies in this business space.

