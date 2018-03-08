Continental Unit Awards Site Geotechnical Services Contract

KIPI MALOY, Indonesia, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continental Energy Corporation (OTCQB:CPPXF) (the “Company”) today announced that its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Kilang Kaltim Continental (“KKC“), has awarded a contract to PT MIT IVEL Geoscience (“MIT“) of Bandung, Indonesia, for the provision of services related to site geotechnical surveys for KKC’s Maloy Refinery.

Under the contract, MIT will undertake site topographic mapping, soil testing, and similar geotechnical surveys within the KIPI Maloy Port and Industrial Park to facilitate KKC’s selection of a suitable 30 to 45 hectare site for the erection of KKC’s Maloy Refinery. Additionally, MIT will advise KKC and assist with the preparation of survey and analysis for suitable sites for refinery related tank storage and truck and marine distribution terminals.

About PT Kilang Kaltim Continental – KKC is the holder of a foreign direct investment license with the Indonesian government which permits it to build, own, and operate a crude oil refinery at the KIPI Maloy port and industrial park, a special economic zone located in the Kutai Timur Regency of East Kalimantan Province, Indonesia. The planned 24,000 barrels per day capacity Maloy Refinery is intended to produce motor fuels for local sale direct to underserved industrial and retail consumers within the East Kalimantan Province. The Company owns an 80% shareholding in KKC, and the Company’s 85% owned Indonesian subsidiary, PT Continental Hilir Indonesia, owns the remaining 20%.

About PT MIT IVEL Geoscience – MIT is a privately owned contractor who specializes in site investigation services, geophysical surveys, and feasibility studies. MIT provides services to the oil and gas and mining industries throughout Indonesia.

