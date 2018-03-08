Breaking News
Home / Top News / Continental Unit Awards Site Geotechnical Services Contract

Continental Unit Awards Site Geotechnical Services Contract

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 26 mins ago

KIPI MALOY, Indonesia, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continental Energy Corporation (OTCQB:CPPXF) (the “Company”) today announced that its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Kilang Kaltim Continental (“KKC“), has awarded a contract to PT MIT IVEL Geoscience (“MIT“) of Bandung, Indonesia, for the provision of services related to site geotechnical surveys for KKC’s Maloy Refinery.

Under the contract, MIT will undertake site topographic mapping, soil testing, and similar geotechnical surveys within the KIPI Maloy Port and Industrial Park to facilitate KKC’s selection of a suitable 30 to 45 hectare site for the erection of KKC’s Maloy Refinery. Additionally, MIT will advise KKC and assist with the preparation of survey and analysis for suitable sites for refinery related tank storage and truck and marine distribution terminals.

About PT Kilang Kaltim Continental – KKC is the holder of a foreign direct investment license with the Indonesian government which permits it to build, own, and operate a crude oil refinery at the KIPI Maloy port and industrial park, a special economic zone located in the Kutai Timur Regency of East Kalimantan Province, Indonesia. The planned 24,000 barrels per day capacity Maloy Refinery is intended to produce motor fuels for local sale direct to underserved industrial and retail consumers within the East Kalimantan Province. The Company owns an 80% shareholding in KKC, and the Company’s 85% owned Indonesian subsidiary, PT Continental Hilir Indonesia, owns the remaining 20%.

About PT MIT IVEL Geoscience – MIT is a privately owned contractor who specializes in site investigation services, geophysical surveys, and feasibility studies. MIT provides services to the oil and gas and mining industries throughout Indonesia.

On behalf of the Company,
Byron Tsokas
Vice President of Business Development

SourceContinental Energy Corporation
Media Contact:   Byron Tsokas, Vice President, (1-403-629-8840) [email protected]
Further Information is posted on the Company’s website at:  www.continentalenergy.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking StatementsAny statements in this news release that are not historical or factual at the date of this release are forward looking statements. There are many factors which may cause actual performance and results to be substantially different from any of the Company’s plans, intentions, or objectives or similar forward looking statements described herein. In this release, there are no assurances that the geotechnical services contract will result in the successful realization of the planned refinery by the Company’s subsidiary. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company’s regulatory disclosure documents filed with the US SEC available at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.