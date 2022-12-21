Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Expanding Swiftly As Semiconductor Manufacturers Increasingly Use These Systems for High-Quality Inspection Purposes

Seoul, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global e-beam wafer inspection system market is predicted to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2033, advancing rapidly at 18.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

An e-beam wafer inspection system is a semiconductor fabrication equipment that uses electron beam scanning to check wafers or integrated circuit (IC) components. It is employed to identify defects in wafers prior to final packaging and is perfect for inspecting small areas of a die to detect certain hard-to-notice random and systematic defects.

Additionally, automation and electrification in automobiles are fueling market expansion. Wafers of various types are used in vehicle systems like GPS, airbag controls, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), power-down and window controls, and navigation and display systems. They are also utilized to improve collision detection and automated driving technologies, boosting demand for e-beam wafer inspection systems.

Massive development in the electronics industry, combined with fast industrialization, is among the critical causes driving the market growth. Semiconductor wafers are broadly employed in the production of consumer electronics and specialized devices, raising the need for effective inspection systems.

Furthermore, several technological breakthroughs, like the introduction of multi-beam e-beam inspection systems that are more effective and reduce total mass production time, are expected to propel the market even further.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global e-beam wafer inspection system market is valued at US$ 650 million in 2023.

The market is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion by 2033.

Worldwide demand for e-beam wafer inspection systems is projected to surge at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific captured 60% of the worldwide e-beam wafer inspection system market share in 2022.

The less than 1nm segment is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the e-beam wafer inspection system market are actively pursuing growth strategies such as alliances, investments, R&D activities, technological innovations, and acquisitions to expand and maintain their worldwide presence.

Moreover, the expansion of the semiconductor industry has created new opportunities for start-ups.

Start-ups are mostly focused on working with miniaturized circuits. They are essentially seeking solutions to correct flaws larger than a nanometre to function in tandem with the present IC specifications.

Hitachi Hightech Corporation released the Hitachi Dark Field Water Defect Inspection System DI2800 in June 2022, which is considered to be a critical component in developing a semiconductor manufacturer’s metrology capabilities.

NXP Semiconductors announced in July 2022 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn to create platforms for a new generation of smart connected automobiles. The collaboration will use NXP’s automotive technology portfolio and its extensive expertise in security and safety to enable architectural innovation and platforms for connectivity, electrification, and safe automated driving.

Key Companies Profiled

Applied Materials, Inc

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd

ASML Holding NV

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

KLA Corporation

Integrated Device Technology Inc

Lam Research Corporation

Synopsys Inc

Photo electron Soul Inc

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global e-beam wafer inspection system market. This is due to the region’s massive semiconductor and electronics industry. Moreover, the regional market is supported by South Korea, Japan, China, and a few Southeast Asian countries, all of which have a significant presence in the overall electronics sector. Furthermore, India’s growing electronics manufacturing industry is bolstering the regional market growth.

North America and Europe are expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of growth. North America and Europe have a large number of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing enterprises.

An e-beam wafer inspection system examines the wafer and compares it to the image of the nearby dies to determine the positions of the defects. This method is extensively utilized in the manufacture of small devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It is also utilized for wafer dispositioning, reticle quality optimization, and lithographic qualification.

Key Segments in E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Industry Research

By Type : Less Than 1 nm 1 to 10 nm More Than 10 nm

By Application : Defect Imaging Lithographic Qualification Bare Wafer OQC/IQC Wafer Dispositioning Reticle Quality Inspection Other Applications

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global e-beam wafer inspection system market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (less than 1 nm, 1 to 10 nm, more than 10 nm) and application (defect imaging, lithographic qualification, bare wafer OQC/IQC, wafer dispositioning, reticle quality inspection, other applications), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

