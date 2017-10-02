Continued growth in South America: UPM Raflatac to open new terminal in Chile in 2018

Breaking News
(UPM Raflatac, Mills River, NC, USA, October 2, 2017 at 17:00 EET) – As part of its increased expansion in the Latin American pressure-sensitive label market, UPM Raflatac is pleased to announce it will be opening a new slitting and distribution terminal in Santiago, Chile in early 2018. This new terminal will allow UPM Raflatac to improve its service capabilities and offer an expanded range of paper and film products to customers in the Chilean market, particularly in the wine and craft beverage segments.

Currently under construction in the Lo Boza industrial sector adjacent to Santiago International Airport, this brand new facility will join UPM Raflatac’s growing Americas Terminal Network, which includes a number of facilities throughout North and South America. The new terminal will feature two meter-wide slitting capabilities and the company plans to have trimless offerings on select materials.

“UPM Raflatac is proud to expand its operations in South America and our new terminal demonstrates our commitment to the Chilean market and surrounding region,” says Mark Pollard, Senior Vice President, Global Films SBU & Americas Region, UPM Raflatac. “The wine market continues to flourish, and the new terminal gives us the capability to expand our local high quality product portfolio and combine it with best-in-class service. We look forward to further growth opportunities both here and around the world.”

For further information please contact:

Scott Sowers
Senior Communications Specialist, UPM Raflatac
Mon-Fri 8.00-17.00 ET
tel. +1 828-275-7261
[email protected]

UPM Raflatac
UPM Raflatac is one of the world’s leading producers of self-adhesive label materials. We supply high-quality paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labelling through a global network of factories, distribution terminals and sales offices. We employ around 3,000 people and made sales of EUR 1.4 billion (USD 1.5 billion) in 2016. UPM Raflatac is part of UPM – The Biofore Company. Find out more at www.upmraflatac.com.

UPM
Through the renewing of the bio and forest industries, UPM is building a sustainable future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. Our products are made of renewable raw materials and are recyclable. We serve our customers worldwide. The group employs around 19,300 people and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM – The Biofore Company – www.upm.com

