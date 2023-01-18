NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Paramount Global (“Paramount”) (NASDAQ: PARA) breached their fiduciary duties to Paramount and its shareholders. If you are a Paramount shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Paramount’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Paramount in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to, and whether Paramount and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 30, 2022, Insider reported that a former executive at Paramount-owned Nickelodeon had allegedly engaged in years of assaulting show writers, sexualizing underage girl cast members, and for providing alcohol to underage cast members, among other allegations.

What You Can Do

If you are a Paramount shareholder, you may have legal claims against Paramount’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

