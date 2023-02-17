NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Snap Inc. (“Snap”) (NYSE: SNAP) breached their fiduciary duties to Snap and its shareholders. If you are a Snap shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Snap’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Snap in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Snap, and whether Snap and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.
On January 25, 2023, the House Energy and Commerce Committee hosted a roundtable discussing the role of Snap-owned Snapchat in sales of fentanyl. Bloomberg reported the same day that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice were investigating Snap for similar conduct.
What You Can Do
If you are a Snap shareholder, you may have legal claims against Snap’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
About Scott+Scott
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300
San Diego, CA 92101
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com
