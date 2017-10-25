Breaking News
Home / Top News / Continued progress for Orkla

Continued progress for Orkla

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Orkla’s operating profit (EBIT adj.) rose 8% and ended the third quarter of 2017 at NOK 1,267 million. For the Branded Consumer Goods business, operating profit advanced 5%.

Orkla’s operating revenues increased 5% to NOK 9,858 million. The Branded Consumer Goods business delivered a 4% increase in sales, with organic growth accounting for 1.2%.

“It has been a challenging quarter, with continued price increases for key commodities in the EU. We have nonetheless managed to improve our operating profit as a result of both top-line growth and cost savings. For the 14th consecutive quarter, we have achieved organic sales growth in Branded Consumer Goods,” says Orkla President and CEO Peter A. Ruzicka.

Sales growth at Orkla Foods was broad-based. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks increased its turnover and developed well in all regions except Norway. Orkla Care experienced sales growth in all companies apart from House Care. Revenue performance at Orkla Food Ingredients was on a par with the corresponding quarter in 2016.

Profit from associates came to NOK 103 million, compared with NOK 141 million in the third quarter of 2016. The decline from last year’s quarter is due to weaker profit at Jotun. Hydro Power increased its operating profit by 25%, to NOK 80 million. The increase is mainly attributable to higher power prices than those that prevailed in the same quarter of last year.

On 2 October, Orkla received NOK 11.86 billion from Norsk Hydro as preliminary purchase price for the sale of its stake in Sapa. This represents a total valuation of Sapa of NOK 27 billion on a debt-free basis. As at 30 September, Sapa’s contribution to group profit amounted to NOK 5.024 billion.

Orkla’s pre-tax profit increased by 13%, ending the quarter at NOK 1,312 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose 11% to NOK 0.98 in the third quarter of 2017.

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 25 October 2017

 

Contacts:
Group Director, Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs
Håkon Mageli
Mobile +47 928 45 828

IR & Communications Manager
Elise Heidenreich
Mobile +47 951 41 147

An Excel spreadsheet containing key figures is available at www.orkla.no. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b287252-5b8f-4dd4-9de5-7b3f53a5fc22

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d24d37a-51f6-4899-ac12-e3bb3b3f5627

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.