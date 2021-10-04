Continuity Announces the Release of Continuity ControlsRisk ERM™

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuity, a leading provider of risk and compliance management technology today announced the general availability of Continuity ControlsRisk ERM™, a next generation Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) solution in the Cloud focused on the risk factors surrounding a financial institution’s internal controls.

“As an outgrowth of our strategic acquisition of TraceRisk in late 2019, we are very excited to release the next generation of risk management solutions focused on key risk assessments on internal controls across the enterprise,” said Mike Nicastro, Continuity’s Chief Executive Officer. Nicastro continued, “Introducing Continuity ControlsRisk ERM, leverages the power of our RiskAdvisor™ platform with the in-depth knowledge and insight of our compliance-based controls and connects the disciplines of compliance and risk together in single solution.”

ControlsRisk ERM leverages Continuity’s controls library and deepens the connective tissue between the three lines of defense and more importantly Risk, Compliance and Audit teams, thus, enabling real time risk awareness for any audience with the financial institution.

Derek Yankoff, Continuity’s EVP of Product stated, “Our overall ContinuityPlus strategy has truly begun to take shape: a single pane of glass for clients to fully understand their operational, organizational as well as performance and strategic imperatives across the entirety of the functional back office. ControlsRisk ERM is a natural product evolution that lays the foundation for risk, compliance and audit to break down the silos of data and decision making and allow for more effective interaction.”

Nicastro concluded, “Derek and the product team have done an outstanding job preparing this next iteration of a financial institution ERM for market. In previews it has been very well received and it meets a growing need in today’s market challenges and uncertainty.”

About Continuity
New Haven, Connecticut-based Continuity is a provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that automate compliance and risk management for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and fintech firms. By combining banking, regulatory expertise and cloud technology, Continuity provides a proven way to reduce regulatory burden and mitigate risk at a fraction of the cost. Continuity serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and its territories. Continuity’s risk and compliance product set includes RiskAdvisor™, VendorRisk, RegAdvisor® Pro, RegAdvisor® State, RegAdvisor® EA, RegControls™, ControlsBuilder™, VendorComply™, ERMExec, ERMReporting, BankAnalytics, StrategicPlan, CapitalPlan, ControlsRisk ERM™, and Policy and Procedure Management. For more information, visit www.continuity.net.

