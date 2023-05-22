Cloud IBR helps businesses of all sizes prepare for and recover from disaster — from ransomware to natural catastrophes

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud platform, recently shared news of a new disaster recovery service built on the B2 Cloud Storage: Continuity Centers ’ Cloud Instant Business Recovery (Cloud IBR) which instantly recovers Veeam backups from from the Backblaze B2 Storage Cloud.

Instant Business Recovery follows Backblaze’s Instant Recovery in Any Cloud , launched in May 2022. Building on the original Infrastructure as Code (IaC) package, Cloud IBR is the second generation solution that further simplifies disaster recovery plans. The easy to use interface and affordability make Cloud IBR an ideal disaster recovery solution designed for small and medium size businesses (SMBs) who are typically priced out of effective disaster recovery solutions. Additionally, Continuity Centers combines the automation-driven Veeam REST API calls with phoenixNAP Bare Metal Cloud platform into a unified system, to completely streamline the user experience.

The fully-automated service deploys a recovery process through a simple web UI, and in the background, uses phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud servers to import Veeam backups stored in Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage , and fully restores the customer’s server infrastructure. The solution hides the complexity of dealing with automation scripts and APIs and offers a simple interface to stand up an entire cloud infrastructure when you need it, paying only for the duration you need it for.

“Cloud IBR gives small and mid-market companies the highest level of business continuity available, against disasters of all types. It’s a simple and accessible solution for SMBs to embrace,” said Gregory Tellone, CEO of Continuity Centers. “We developed this solution with affordability and availability in mind, so that businesses of all sizes can benefit from our decades of disaster recovery experience, which is often financially out of reach for the SMB.”

Previously, mid-market businesses were underserved by disaster recovery and business continuity planning because the requirements and efforts are often foregone due to more immediate business demands. Additionally, many disaster recovery solutions are designed for larger size companies and do not meet the specific needs for SMBs. Cloud IBR allows businesses of all sizes to instantly stand up their entire server infrastructure in the cloud, at a moment’s notice with a single click, making it easy to plan for and easy to execute.

Additionally, the Cloud IBR Silver Package will be offered at no cost for one year to any Veeam customers that purchase Backblaze’s B2 Reserve. Those customers can activate Cloud IBR within 30 days of purchasing Backblaze’s B2 Reserve service.

“Launching Cloud IBR is taking our technology a step further in making disaster recovery from ransomware more accessible to small and mid-size businesses at a time when it’s needed more than ever,” said Nilay Patel, Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales at Backblaze. “We are excited to work with a disaster recovery specialist like Continuity Centers to bring a simple and affordable disaster recovery solution to businesses who need it the most.”

Backblaze provides developers , businesses , and consumers with cloud services to store and use their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for customers to back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build applications, and more. Backblaze’s mission is to make storing and using data astonishingly easy.

To learn more about Cloud IBR, visit https://cloudibr.com .

