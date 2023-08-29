Major continuous integration tool market players include Arista Networks Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atlassian Corporation PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Circle Internet Services, Inc., GitLab, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, and Infosys Limited.

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global continuous integration tools market size is predicted to expand at ~23% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 4 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1.2 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market is set to grow on account of the surge in the development of websites. There are approximately 2 billion websites in existence right now across the globe. However, about 81% of these websites are defunct, while only close to 17% are active. Hence, in order to keep the website functioning well the deployment of continuous integration tools is growing.

Additionally, the possibility of these websites getting hacked in more. For instance, with about 67,939 monthly searches connected to hacking, it was discovered that Facebook accounts are the most frequently compromised by hackers. In recent years, Facebook has seen a number of significant data breaches. A data breach on the website reportedly compromised the personal information of approximately 529 million members in 2021. Hence, with the deployment of continuous integration tools, the website could be made secure.

Continuous Integration Tools Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest share

The On-premises segment to garner the highest revenue

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at a significant rate

Rising E-Commerce Activity to Boost the Growth of Market

Retailers are now obligated to integrate digital channels and e-commerce into their business operations due to changing consumer behavior, which is defined by a preference for online purchasing experiences. As e-commerce expands, the number of online shoppers globally is also slated to grow. As of 2023, there are about 3 billion digital consumers worldwide. This represents close to 32% of the world’s population. As the requirement for digital data grows, continuous integration solutions emerge increasingly important in allowing effective supply chains and satisfying the growing demands of next-generation customers.

Continuous Integration Tools Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growth in the Number of Remote Workers to Drive Market Growth in North America

The continuous integration tools market in North America is set to capture the largest share of 35% over the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region could be encouraged by the growth in number of remote workers. As of August, and September 2022, the Bureau of Labour Statistics estimated that about 26% of Americans worked at least some of the time remotely; however, a few academic studies have claimed that the actual percentage may be closer to 49%.

Surge in Number of People Playing Games to Influence the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific for continuous integration systems is also set to garner a share of 28% over the forecast period. This growth could be owing to the rising number of people playing games. Currently, Asia has the highest number of gamers in the world which equates to about 1 billion. As a result, the launch of games in this region is further driving the market share.

Continuous Integration Tools, Segmentation by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

The on-premise segment is projected to grow at a share of 55% over the forecast period. This could be owing to growing data generation. By 2025, researchers predict that more than 462 exabytes of data, or around 212,765,956 DVDs, will be produced daily. Moreover, a large number of data will be also created by companies. However, approximately 94% of businesses claim that their lack of capacity to comprehend and handle unstructured data is preventing them from progressing. Hence, owing to this demand for on-premise solutions is on the rise. The industry participants select on-premise deployment methods since working with external hosts poses hazards and an absence of security while maintaining privacy features.

Continuous Integration Tools, Segmentation by End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Retail & E-Commerce

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

The media & entertainment segment in continuous integration tools market is set to garner a share of 45% over the forecast period. This growth is projected to be dominated by the growing streaming of podcast or other entertainment content. All across the globe, there are about 463 million people who listen to podcasts. which means approximately 21% of internet users are podcast listeners.

Continuous Integration Tools, Segmentation by Component

Professional Services

Managed Services

Continuous Integration Tools, Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the continuous integration tools market that are profiled by Research Nester are Arista Networks Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atlassian Corporation PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Circle Internet Services, Inc., GitLab, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Infosys Limited, and others.

Recent Development in the Market

A complete network automation solution is being developed by Arista Networks Inc. and the Arista Continuous Integration (CI) Pipeline. The Arista CI Pipeline, which utilizes Arista’s EOS Network Data Lake, is designed to assist customers in implementing a contemporary network operating paradigm while facilitating a faster, more reliable deployment with less operational costs.

The newest version of Amazon CodeCatalyst has been announced by Amazon Web Services, Inc. It is a unified software development service that aims to quickly begin planning, coding, building, testing, and deploying applications for the business by letting the developers spend more time developing application features and less time provisioning and configuring various development and deployment environments, creating and managing continuous integration and continuous delivery (Cl/CD) pipelines, and onboarding project collaborators.

