According to Future Market Insights, The surge in surgical interventions, particularly in orthopedics, joint replacements, and trauma surgeries, has resulted in a heightened requirement for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is estimated to be worth US$ 585.6 million in 2023 and projected to be valued at US$ 1,058.6 million in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a growth rate of 6.1%.

The increasing administration of analgesia and post-joint replacement procedures such as hip and knee replacement for pain management are expected to fuel revenue growth of the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market globally over the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1307

The continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market is driven by factors such as the need for adequate postoperative pain management, a high prevalence of orthopedic and trauma surgeries, and a focus on reducing opioid use. The increasing demand for effective pain management and the desire to reduce opioid dependency is expected to drive the demand for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters.

The growth of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) has created a favorable environment for continuous peripheral nerve block catheters. Continuous peripheral nerve block catheters are finding applications beyond orthopedic surgeries, including in thoracic surgery, abdominal surgery, and chronic pain management. The expanding scope of use is driving market growth.

Regulatory agencies are increasingly recognizing the value of nerve block catheters in pain management and postoperative care, which can boost adoption.

Ongoing research and development activities are leading to the introduction of new catheter designs, pain management protocols, and local anesthetic agents, further driving market growth. Integrating telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies can enhance the management of patients with nerve block catheters, making these devices more accessible and convenient.

Key Takeaways

From 2018 to 2022, the packaging machinery market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.6%

Based on product type, the non-stimulating catheter segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter demand in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

In the United States, the market is expected to reach US$ 245.6 million between 2023 and 2033.

A growth rate of 5.9% is expected for the hospital segment over the forecast period.

China is projected to expand by 5.5% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the market in India is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Report Scope-

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 585.6 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 1,058.6 million Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 6.1% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

Insertion Technique

Indication

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Halyard Health Inc.

Ambu A/S

Epimed International

MEDLINE

LAERDAL

Pajunk GmbH

TELEFLEX MEDICAL





“Growing surgery volume coupled with the soaring need for effective postoperative care is anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.” Shares Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The market players invest in research and development, sustainability initiatives, and digitalization to stay competitive and provide innovative packaging solutions to various industries.

Some of the recent developments from the market are as follows-

In February 2022 InfuSystem, a national healthcare service provider, announced an agreement with Solo-Dex, for the development of continuous peripheral nerve block catheters. InfuSystem and Solo-Dex are moving development toward the acute pain management market.

Stryker is a leading medical technology company with a presence in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market. The company has worked on developing integrated pain management solutions that include catheters and infusion pumps for precise anesthetic delivery. Stryker has expanded its product portfolio to provide a comprehensive range of pain management solutions.

Ready to Learn About Our Approach? Explore Our Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1307

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter Closed Tip Catheter Stimulating Catheter

Non-Stimulating Catheter Open Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter Closed Tip Catheter Non-Stimulating Catheter

Over-The-Needle Catheter

By Insertion Technique:

Nerve Stimulation Based Insertion

Ultrasound Based Insertion

By Indication:

Trauma Cases

Upper Extremity Surgeries

Lower extremity Surgeries

Pain Management

Other Indications

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1307

About the Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective of providing authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

Nerve Monitoring Devices Market Share: The nerve monitoring devices market is likely to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Billion by 2026.

Peripheral Embolization Device Market Trends: The global peripheral embolization device market is driven by the rising incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Growth: The global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market reached a valuation of around US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021, and is expected to attain a net worth of US$ 5.3 Billion by 2028

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Demand: The global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 4.7 Billion by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 8.9 Billion by the year 2032.

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market Size: It is expected that the external vagus nerve stimulator is expected to provide an advanced hygienic and noninfectious profile as it does not requires implantation.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube