Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Continuous Vital Sign Monitor ViSi Mobile is Now Even Easier to Procure

Continuous Vital Sign Monitor ViSi Mobile is Now Even Easier to Procure

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

A new update from Sotera Wireless, Inc. helps hospitals procure the ViSi Mobile monitoring platform even easier. This not only allows them to procure the system and avoid the long budgeting cycles but also stay current on the latest algorithms, software, and hardware.

San Diego, CA, United States, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Sotera Wireless has announced a new update to ViSi Mobile’s procurement structure, ensuring that it’s now even easier for clients to procure. The program is designed with simplicity of implementation in mind and increases efficiency for clinical staff as they treat patients throughout the day.

More information can be found at: https://www.soterawireless.com/monthly

ViSi Mobile utilizes advanced machine learning and cutting-edge technology to provide clinicians with optimized patient monitoring. It bridges the gap between intensive care and spot-checking while freeing up much-needed ICU beds. The new ViSi Operational Plan allows hospitals to utilize their operational budget to not only procure the system and avoid the long budgeting cycles but also stay current on the latest algorithms, software, and hardware. Sotera Wireless believes that even one failure-to-rescue is one too many and ViSi Mobile helps save lives.

Data shows that almost half of all adverse events in hospitals occur outside ICU wards. The standard procedure for most general care wards is for patients to receive a spot check in cycles of about every four hours or more.

This leads to long windows of time where patients have had no contact with medical specialists. In the event of a critical situation occurring, it’s important to respond quickly to ensure the best chance of success.

ViSi Mobile is an innovative solution that enables clinics and hospitals to monitor patients more effectively. This can be crucial because it allows for any subtle abnormalities to be detected sooner. Doctors and health workers can therefore respond faster, leading to better patient outcomes.

With ViSi Mobile, patients are connected to their care team whether they’re being transported between wards, are laying in bed, or are out of bed using the restroom. The system can continually monitor vital signs including heart rate, respiration rate, skin temperature, posture, blood pressure, and more.

ViSi Mobile is specially designed to reduce preventable adverse events, saving clinicians time and hospitals money, while improving patient care. It also ensures that hospital and clinic teams are able to use their time more efficiently.

One of the added benefits, especially during the ongoing pandemic, is keeping patients out of the ICU when they don’t need to be there as well as reducing the number of “hot zone” entries needed, reducing unneeded exposure.

A spokesperson for the company states: “Our goal is to help hospitals improve patient safety across the enterprise with minimum impact to the alarm burden and clinical workflow. If we can help nurses detect patient deterioration early enough, further complications can be avoided.”

Full details can be found at: https://www.soterawireless.com/monthly

Sotera Wireless is a San Diego, CA-based healthcare technology company dedicated to producing the most accurate, comprehensive wearable monitoring system in the industry. The ViSi Mobile System enables ICU-level continuous monitoring to the general ward and beyond. The system is a wearable platform that continuously monitors all patient vital signs (Pulse Rate, Heart Rate (3 ECG Lead and 5 ECG Lead), SpO2, cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), MAP, Respiration Rate, Skin Temperature, Posture, Fall Detection, and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias (AFIB, AFIB RVR, VFIB, Asystole) and wirelessly communicates data to clinicians. System alerts can be tailored to notify clinicians of fluctuations that signal deterioration in a patient’s health. This use of surveillance monitoring promotes reduced Rapid Response Team activations, reduced Length of Stay (LOS) for transfers to the ICU, and early detection and prevention of adverse events.

Website: http://www.soterawireless.com

CONTACT: Name: Devin McCombie
Organization: Sotera Wireless, Inc.
Address: 10020 Huennekens St, San Diego, CA 92121, United States
Phone: +1-858-427-4620

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.