Influence Of Social Media On People, Rising Disposable Income, And Increasing Demand For High-Quality Ingredients In Emerging Economies Are Expected To Drive The Luxury Perfume Market

Rockville, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to this new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global luxury perfume market reached US$ 14.1 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033.

Increasing need for personal grooming has had a positive impact on the growth of the luxury perfume market. Both men and women are attracted towards luxury products. This trend is much more positive in the Asia Pacific region, which presents lucrative opportunities for luxury perfume manufacturers. Furthermore, rising disposable income has led consumers to spend more on luxurious beauty product. Nowadays, men are spending more as compared to earlier times and are quickly adopting beauty products more broadly.

For example, men in India have become more conscious regarding their looks and are spending more time and money on the latest products as they are well-versed with the new trends due to social networks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global luxury perfume market is expected to be valued at US$ 24.3 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%

The market expanded at 3.6% CAGR for the period of 2018 to 2022.

Under product type, Eau de Parfum dominates the market and is expected to be valued at US$ 5.1 billion in 2023.

North America led the global market with a share of 25.1% in 2022.

Offline sales dominate representing 66.9% market share in 2022.

North America and South Asia & Oceania’s demand for luxury perfumes is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.1% and 7.2%, respectively.

Market Development

Market players are expanding their technology to provide consumers with the best virtual try-on experiences in stores. They are also trying to continuously innovate and are using artificial intelligence-powered tools to provide personalized advice on product selection. Manufacturers are strategizing to focus on sustainability in various streams of businesses. They are focusing on sustainable methods to ensure the sourcing of top-quality raw materials and ensure a smooth supply chain.

Key companies in Luxury Perfume Market:

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

Estee Laude

Coty Inc.

CHANEL International B.V

Shiseido Company.

Hermes International

Giorgio Armani Beauty

PUIG

Capri Holdings Limited

Others

Segmentation of Luxury Perfume Industry Research

By Product Type : Eau de Parfum Eau de Toilette Eau de Cologne Eau Fraiche

By Consumer Orientation : Men Female Unisex

By Sales Channel : Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Duty-Free Stores Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Standalone Stores Online E-commerce Websites Company / Brand Websites

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global luxury perfume market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Eau de Parfum, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Cologne, Eau de Cologne), Customer Orientation (Male, Female, Unisex), and Sales Channel (Offline (Hypermarkets / Supermarkets, Duty-Free stores, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Standalone Stores) & Online (Company / Brand Websites, E-commerce Platforms)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.