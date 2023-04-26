Technological Innovations Boost Demand for Contract Cleaning Services: The contract cleaning industry is witnessing significant technological advancements, with the emergence of robotic cleaners that offer higher efficiency and effectiveness compared to traditional cleaning methods. These technological innovations are driving the demand for contract cleaning services as businesses and consumers increasingly opt for more advanced and efficient cleaning solutions.

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Contract Cleaning Services Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 344.2 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach 639.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.56% from 2023-2032. Business organizations are charged by service providers mainly based on two criteria: the type of service used, and the frequency of the intended service, which can be daily, once per week, every two years, every month, or annually. However, the frequency and cost of using building cleaning services, vary depending on the amount of cleaning to be required. To ensure a green and healthy working environment for their employees, businesses are spending a lot in maintaining a good workplace.

Key Takeaway:

By Service Type, in 2022, the Contract Cleaning Services market was dominated by the Floor & carpet cleaning segment due to its increased usage.

in 2022, the Contract Cleaning Services market was dominated by the due to its increased usage. By end-user, the commercial segment dominated the largest market share.

the dominated the largest market share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 31.7%.

Factors affecting the growth of the Contract Cleaning Services Market?

There are several factors that can have an impact on the growth of Contract Cleaning Services. Some of these factors include:

Increase In Awareness: One of the major factors influencing the demand for contract cleaning services is an increase in awareness of the sustainability and well-being of the workplace. Cleaning services are now used by many businesses because they offer several advantages, such as comprehensive workplace cleaning and affordable costs. With the development of technology came changes in the contract cleaning sector, from the advent of simple cleaning tools to more smart tools and services. The innovation has contributed to the market’s expansion and importantly enhance cleansing effectiveness. Tools like steam cleansers, low-noise vacuum cleaners, high-grade cleaners, and providers have resulted in efficient and good quality services.

A key market development for contract cleaning services that are fostering their expansion is the use of green cleaning solutions. Cleaning product ingredients that cause allergies and cancer is dangerous for both the ecosystem and workers. Recurrent exposure to these dangerous substances has also been related to cancer, decreased fertility, and symptoms like headaches, allergies, and rashes. As a result, green cleaning methods are spreading like wildfire because they promote sustainability and safeguard the environment. Technological Advancements: The desire for cleaning services may be impacted by developments in cleaning technology, including the use of robotics and automation. More businesses might decide to engage in these solutions as technology advances and costs drop, potentially reducing the demand for human cleaners.

Market Growth

The contract cleaning services market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. One of the key drivers of growth in the contract cleaning services market is the increasing demand from the commercial and industrial sectors. The contract cleaning services market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to increasing demand from various sectors, technological advancements, and the importance of sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America would hold a commanding 31.7% revenue share in the global contract cleaning services industry. A significant number of service providers, particularly in the US, define the region. To ensure a sanitary workplace for their employees, the bulk of commercial establishments also have contractual service arrangements with the service providers. Therefore, it is anticipated that the trend of outsourcing cleaning duties will persist, supporting regional market development throughout the predicted time.

Moreover the forecast period, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region will grow significantly. One of the primary reasons anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the regional market is the rising number of unfinished units, which necessitates routine clean-up for proper site management.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 344.2 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 639.5 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.56% North America Revenue Share 31.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Technological Innovations: There are technological advances in the contract cleaning industry, such as robotic cleaners that are more efficient than traditional methods of cleaning. This will continue to drive demand for contract cleaning services.

There are technological advances in the contract cleaning industry, such as robotic cleaners that are more efficient than traditional methods of cleaning. This will continue to drive demand for contract cleaning services. Increasing Demand: Due to increasing awareness of the health benefits that maintaining clean and healthy environments can bring, demand for contract cleaning services has grown significantly – particularly within the commercial, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

Due to increasing awareness of the health benefits that maintaining clean and healthy environments can bring, demand for contract cleaning services has grown significantly – particularly within the commercial, healthcare, and hospitality sectors. Growing Urbanization: Urbanization is rapidly increasing the number of residential and commercial buildings, which will continue to drive demand for contract cleaning services over the coming years.

Market Restraints

Labor Costs: In cleaning businesses, labor represents one of the biggest expenses, and increasing wages and benefits may reduce profit margins. Additionally, it may be challenging to locate qualified workers due to a labor shortage, which will raise the cost of hiring and training.

In cleaning businesses, labor represents one of the biggest expenses, and increasing wages and benefits may reduce profit margins. Additionally, it may be challenging to locate qualified workers due to a labor shortage, which will raise the cost of hiring and training. Price Sensitivity: When it comes to contract cleaning services, customers are frequently price-conscious, which can make it difficult for service providers to keep their profit margins. Customers might decide to move to less expensive providers or bargain for lower prices, which could hurt contract cleaning companies’ bottom lines .

When it comes to contract cleaning services, customers are frequently price-conscious, which can make it difficult for service providers to keep their profit margins. Customers might decide to move to less expensive providers or bargain for lower prices, which could hurt contract cleaning companies’ bottom lines Competition: Contract cleaning services have a high level of competition, with both established players and new entrants competing for contracts. Smaller players may struggle if they lack the funds to invest in technology.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand: Due to the increasing outsourcing of cleaning needs by businesses and organizations, demand for contract cleaning services will continue to rise. This presents contract cleaners with an excellent opportunity to expand their services and reach more clients.

Due to the increasing outsourcing of cleaning needs by businesses and organizations, demand for contract cleaning services will continue to rise. This presents contract cleaners with an excellent opportunity to expand their services and reach more clients. Technology: The contract cleaning industry is being transformed by technological advancements like robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence. Companies can adopt these innovations and integrate them into their operations for cleaner services – potentially increasing demand and market share at the same time.

The contract cleaning industry is being transformed by technological advancements like robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence. Companies can adopt these innovations and integrate them into their operations for cleaner services – potentially increasing demand and market share at the same time. Franchising: Franchising is a great option for contract cleaners as it promotes rapid expansion and brand recognition. A successful franchise model can help contract cleaning businesses expand rapidly and boost their market share.

Report Segmentation of the Contract Cleaning Services Market

Service Type Insight

In the market for contract cleaning services, the segment that generated the most income is floor and carpet cleaning. Large floor areas in corporate buildings and industrial facilities make it labor- and time-intensive to clean the floors and carpets. As a result, this service is more expensive than others like couch cleaning and window washing. However, the price of these services varies based on several variables, including location, frequency, intricacy, and timing. Furthermore, floor cleaning is necessary for any business or industrial setting and is typically contracted out to qualified professionals.

End User Insight

The income share of the commercial sector is greatest in 2022. The commercial sector, which is primarily made up of workplace buildings, invests a lot in keeping things clean. The recovery of the construction and real estate sector after a brief slump during the first half of this decade and the resulting rise in the number of business buildings are the primary causes of the high share of this segment. Hospitals, schools, hotels, restaurants, and retail stores are just a few examples of other commercial facilities that prefer to contract out the required cleaning work so that management and staff can focus on their core business operations. As a result, it is anticipated that both during and after the pandemic, the commercial sector will offer enormous development opportunities for service providers.

Recent Development of the Contract Cleaning Services Market

March 2022: Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services is a joint partnership between Trivest Partners and Three20 Capital Group. One of the business cleaning franchise systems in the US that have experienced the fastest growth, Office Pride, declared its development target to be 300 units and USD 300 million in system sales. The Office Pride franchise network spans 25 states and has more than 145 franchise sites. The network is expected to expand over the next five years as a result of acquisitions and the addition of new units.

Market Segmentation

Based on the Service Type

Window Cleaning

Floor & Carpet Cleaning

Upholstery Cleaning

Construction Cleaning

Other Services

Based on End-User

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Healthcare & Medical Facilities

Educational Institutions

Hotels & Restaurants

Retail Outlets

Corporate Offices

Financial Institutions

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The ServiceMaster Co., LLC, ABM Industries Inc., Cleaning Services Group, Inc., Jani-King International Inc., Stanley Steemer International Inc., Mitie Group plc, ISS Facility Services, Inc., Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc., Pritchard Industries Inc., and Sodexo Group are a few of the major competitors in the global contract cleaning services market. As part of their competitive strategy, these market leaders frequently introduce new product lines, broaden their business operations internationally, and take part in smart mergers and acquisitions.

ABM Industries Incorporated

Jani-King International Inc.

ISS Facility Services, Inc.

Sodexo Group

Mitie Group plc.

Pitchard Industries Inc.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems Inc.

Stanley Steemer International Inc.

Cleaning Services Group, Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

Temko Service Industries, Inc.

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Atalian Global Services, Inc.

Atlas FM Services Ltd.

Bonus Building Care

ChemDry

Clean First Time

CleanNet USA, Inc.

Compass Group Plc.

Duraclean International Inc.

Extra Clean Inc.

Harvard Maintenance Inc.

ISS A/S

Jan-Pro Systems International

Other Key Players

