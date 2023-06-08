YONKERS, N.Y., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announces that the Company has been selected to present four posters at the ASM Microbe Conference to be held in Houston, Texas from June 15-19, 2023. The data being presented will feature CF-370 demonstrating efficacious activity in a neutropenic rabbit pneumonia model against an extensively-drug-resistant (XDR) strain of Klebsiella pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae).

ASM Microbe 2023 Poster Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Engineered Lysins with Potent In Vitro Activity Against Burkholderia spp. and Yersinia pestis Presenting Author: Xavier Vila-Farres, Director of Research, ContraFect Poster Number: AAR-FRIDAY-476 Session Title: AAR06 Novel Approaches: Bacteriophages, Lysins, and Antimicrobial Peptides Presentation Date and Location: June 16, 2023, 10:00AM – 5:00PM CT, Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall BCD) Presentation Times: 10:30AM – 11:30AM CT and 4:00PM – 5:00PM CT Poster Title: PK-PD Relationships and PK Drivers of Efficacy of the Novel Antibacterial Lysin CF-370 in a Rabbit Pneumonia Model Caused by Carbapenem-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa Presenting Author: Dario Lehoux, Head of Pharmacology, ContraFect Poster Number: AAR-FRIDAY-487 Session Title: AAR07 Antimicrobial Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics Date: June 16, 2023, 10:00AM – 5:00PM CT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall BCD) Presentation Times: 10:30AM – 11:30AM CT and 4:00PM – 5:00PM CT Poster Title: Efficacy of Lysin CF-370 in Addition to Amikacin or Meropenem in a Neutropenic Rabbit Lung Infection Model Caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae Presenting Author: Mark Pulse, University of North Texas Health Science Center, College of Pharmacy Poster Number: AAR-SATURDAY-524 Session Title: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents: New Non-Small Molecules & Existing Agents Date: June 17, 2023, 10:00AM – 5:00PM CT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall BCD) Presentation Times: 10:30AM – 11:30AM CT and 4:00PM – 5:00PM CT Poster Title: Efficacy of Single and Daily Dose of Lysin CF-296 in Addition to Daptomycin in a Rat Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) Osteomyelitis Model Presenting Author: Melissa Karau, Mayo Clinic, Division of Clinical Microbiology Poster Number: AAR-SATURDAY-529 Session Title: AAR08 New Antimicrobial Agents: New Non-Small Molecules & Existing Agents Date: June 17, 2023, 10:00AM – 5:00PM CT Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall (Hall BCD) Presentation Times: 10:30AM – 11:30AM CT and 4:00PM – 5:00PM CT

Following the meeting, the presentation posters will be available on the Company’s website.

About ContraFect

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using therapeutic product candidates generated from our proprietary platform of DLAs. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia and pneumonia. We are currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1b/2 of exebacase being conducted in France in the setting of an arthroscopic debridement, antibiotics, irrigation, and retention (DAIR) procedure in patients with chronic prosthetic joint infections (PJI) of the knee due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) or Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci (CoNS).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the ASM Microbe posters, data presented and statements made regarding the same, ContraFect’s ability to discover and develop DLAs as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, whether ContraFect will address life-threatening infections using therapeutic candidates from its DLA platform, whether lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether amurins are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, and whether the properties of ContraFect’s lysins and amurins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect’s control, including, without limitation, that ContraFect has and expects to continue to incur significant losses, ContraFect’s need for additional funding, which may not be available, the occurrence of any adverse events related to the discovery, development and commercialization of ContraFect’s product candidates such as unfavorable clinical trial results, insufficient supplies of drug products, the lack of regulatory approval, or the unsuccessful attainment or maintenance of patent protection, changes in management may negatively affect ContraFect’s business and other important risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in ContraFect’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

