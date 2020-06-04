Control Risks expands its market-leading behavioral threat and crisis management expertise as organizations face complex challenges from COVID-19 and social unrest

Washington, DC, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Control Risks, the global risk consulting firm, today announced the hires of psychologist and behavioral threat expert Terri Patterson (PhD) and legal and communications expert Kimberly Brunell (JD), both formerly senior leaders within the FBI, to its market-leading Crisis and Security Consulting practice.

The appointments further expand the capabilities of Control Risks’ specialty threat management team, which supports clients in the critical areas of high-risk threat assessments and workplace violence prevention. They come at a pivotal time, as global organizations face the complex challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, and a host of other risks.

“Companies are now navigating a myriad of security, continuity and privacy risks related to the health and safety of their employees and the management of a remote workforce for a protracted and undefined period. They’re also contending with the financial realities that necessitate ongoing furloughs and layoffs as they embark upon wider business resumption efforts,” said Jackie Day, Partner and Head of Control Risks Crisis and Security Consulting department for the Americas.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for organizations to stay attuned to the unique needs of their workforce and communicate regularly and transparently. This will alleviate anxiety and establish the mechanisms to spot potential threat issues early, enabling organizations to intervene and respond effectively when threats manifest,” said Day.

“Terri and Kim’s addition to the team rounds out our unparalleled behavioral threat assessment and crisis management capabilities in North America and reinforces our drive to provide full-spectrum threat assessment support that helps our clients stay ahead of emerging workplace threats,” Day concluded.

Patterson, a psychologist and former Chief of the FBI’s elite Behavioral Analysis Unit, and Brunell, a former prosecuting attorney and Senior FBI advisor on crisis communications and privacy issues, bring unique expertise to Control Risks’ multidisciplinary team of crisis management professionals.

The firm serves as a retained, trusted advisor, assisting clients globally in their efforts to build best-in-class threat assessment and persons of interest (POI) programs, along with broader corporate workplace violence prevention and response capabilities including crisis de-escalation training.

“I’m thrilled to contribute to Control Risks’ client-centered approach to threat assessment, focusing on understanding mental health issues while developing practical risk management plans,” said Patterson.

Control Risks’ threat management team also includes the following internationally-recognized violence prevention experts: Shawn VanSlyke and Andre Simons, former Unit Chiefs of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) and Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU), both of whom are credited with advancing the bureau’s behavioral and negotiation programs; Gary Coffey, a former FBI crisis management coordinator from the Boston field office; and John Lane, founder of the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP).

“I appreciate Control Risks’ continued commitment to building a truly multi-disciplinary, global team,” said Brunell. “I look forward to applying my unique blend of legal and operational experiences to helping clients navigate sensitive issues and operate safely and ethically—through the COVID19 crisis and beyond.”

About Control Risks

Control Risks is a global specialist risk consulting firm that helps clients create organizations that are secure, compliant, and resilient in an age of ever-changing risk and connectivity. Our experts across 36 offices provide the insight and intelligence companies need to resolve critical issues and crises, realize opportunities, and grow. Learn more at controlrisks.com.

