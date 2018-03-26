Breaking News
Convening of the annual general meeting on April 27, 2018

JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” informs that the shareholders meeting will take place at 16:00 on April 27, 2018 at 3D Kurzemes prospects.

 

Agenda of the meeting:

1. Report of the Board of  JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” on the results of activities in year 2017.

2. Report of the Council of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” on the results of activities in year 2017.

3.Report of the Revision committee of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” on the results of activities in year 2017.

4. Report of the sworn auditor of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR”.

5. Confirmation of the report of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” on the results of activities in year 2017.

6. Distribution of profit of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” in year 2017.

7. Approval of the budget of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” and the plan of activities in year 2018.

8. Approval of the sworn auditor of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR” for year 2018 and determination of the remuneration for auditor.

9. Election of the Council of JSC „VEF Radiotehnika RRR”.

10. Other questions

    

   The record date for participation in the current JSC “VEF Radiotehnika RRR” shareholders meeting is April 20, 2018. Only persons who are shareholders on the record date are entitled with the number of shares they own on record date to participate in joint stock company “VEF Radiotehnika RRR “ordinary shareholders meeting on April 27, 2018.

Shareholders may attend the general meeting in person or through their representatives. Shareholders must register with I.D. card, the authorized representatives – also presented the power of attorney (a power of attorney form available at “VEF Radiotehnika RRR” website www.rrr.lv official statutory information for the central storage systems website www.oricgs.lvand the company  Nasdaq Riga web page www.nasdaqbaltic.com) or legal representatives to present a certificate. 

Shareholders may inspect of the proposed decisions of the issues of the general meeting, and to make proposals and suggestions on the shareholders ‘meeting agenda included issues on working days starting from April 16, 2018 from 10.00 to 13.00, in the secretariat of  JSC “VEF Radiotehnika RRR”, at 3D, Kurzemes  prospekts, Riga, phone 67852054, but on the shareholders’ meeting day – at registration site.

