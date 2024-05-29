Converge Media’s latest film, Nooksack 306, dives into the struggle faced by Indigenous people who are being disenrolled by tribal politicians and threatened with losing their homes and being exiled from their homelands.

Canoe Journey Photo by Jordan Somers

Seattle – WA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Converge Media’s latest film, Nooksack 306, dives into the struggle faced by Indigenous people who are being disenrolled by tribal politicians and threatened with losing their homes and being exiled from their homelands. Filmmakers spoke with members of the group known as the Nooksack 306, who shared the story of their family’s twelve-year political persecution and proclaimed their will to keep fighting.

Following a lack of federal support spanning both the Trump and Biden administrations on the federal level across several administrations, the United Nations has twice intervened, raising concerns about the unlawful Nooksack 306 disenrollment of the Nooksack and related ejectment of several Nooksack families from federally subsidized homes they are entitled to own, without any legal protections.

The protracted legal and political battle has ramifications across generations, as grandparents, parents, and children have been catapulted into the fight to remain in their community and keep their homes, many of which have been in the families for decades. This film tells the story from the perspective of those whose voices have been stifled, sharing their Indigenous traditions and amplifying their pleas for support.

Selected Quotes

“We have always been Nooksack and will always be Nooksack. We have no intention of abandoning our homes or homelands. We belong, our ancestors belonged, and we are staying put.” – Michelle Roberts, Producer, Nooksack 306 Spokesperson

“Having been denied access to the courts and any human rights protection from this country, the Nooksack 306 have taken their fight to the United Nations and the court of public opinion. This is an existential fight for the ages.” – Gabe Galanda, Indigenous Rights Lawyer, Nooksack 306 Legal Counsel

“We are proud to be able to help tell this story and share the message of the challenges that are facing the Nooksack 306. This film highlights Converge Media’s dedication to uplifting the voices of those who’s stories need amplification and we hope it will raise awareness and make a difference.” – Alaia D’Alessandro, Head of Production, Converge Media

“Working on this film was an amazing experience, and being able to play a role in uplifting the story of the Nooksack 306 ranks among the most important things I’ve been able to do in my career. It’s such a powerful film and truly highlights an injustice which is currently impacting those who were featured.” – Ike Everard, Producer

