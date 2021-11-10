Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size worth $ 63,173.77 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 22.38% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Owing to the increasing use of telecom services by people across the globe, the global convergent billing system for the telecom market is expected to witness momentous growth. Additionally, innovation of a single billing platform provides benefits of viewing all products and services under one roof, which is further expected to catalyze the rate at which global convergent billing system for the telecom market was predicted to grow.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market ” By Solutions (Customer Relationship Management, Settlement and Payment Management), By Services (Consulting Services, Managed Services, & Customization Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, & On-premise), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market size was valued at USD 15,361.84 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 63,173.77 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.38% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=176726

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market Overview

Owing to the increasing use of telecom services by people across the globe, the global convergent billing system for the telecom market is expected to witness momentous growth. Additionally, innovation of a single billing platform provides benefits of viewing all products and services under one roof, which is further expected to catalyze the rate at which global convergent billing system for the telecom market was predicted to grow. Moreover, the use of such technology has helped operators to enhance the quality of their services and mitigated the time needed to advertise new services, in turn, promoting the growth of the market. Also, this technology has enhanced customer service with real-time billing to customize the telecom experience, which is further expected to add significant traction to the growth of the market.

The rising number of mobile subscribers, soaring demand for high-speed data connectivity, and the growing demand for value-added managed services are the other potential factors that are propelling the growth of the market. In current time, the customers favour Over-The-Top (OTT) channels for a variety of reasons, among which the number of viewing options, and the pricing offered are the most prominent ones. Switching to UCaaS from older communications equipment can provide significant cost savings. The provider hosts the equipment at their facility and provides access to the service through the cloud. Thus, the reduction of the overall cost is expected to further boost the growth of the market. The adoption of cloud computing as a technology and a paradigm for the new era of computing has definitely become popular and appealing within the enterprise and service providers. It has also majorly spread among end-users, which more and more host their personal data to the cloud. For what concerns scientific computing, this trend is still at an early stage. The European market for cloud computing is growing rapidly.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ALE International, AMDOCS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SAP SE, Redknee Solutions Inc., and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market On the basis of Development Mode, Services, Solutions, and Geography.

Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market, By Solutions Customer Relationship Management Settlement and payment management Voucher management Mediation Others



Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market, By Services Consulting Services Managed Services Customization Services



Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market, By Deployment Mode Cloud On-premise



Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Telecom Operations Management Market By Service Type (Managed Services, Operations And Maintenance), By Software Type (Resource Inventory Management, Billing And Revenue Management), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Billing And Invoicing Software Market By Deployment (Cloud Based And On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large, Medium-Sized, and Small Enterprise), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Billing Market By Type (Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning, and Others), By Application (Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications & ITES, Retail, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Utility Billing Software Market By Type (Software as Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, On-Premise), By Application (Drinking Water Company, Power Company, Gas Station, Wind Energy), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Mobile Payment Companies completing local and cross-border transactions

Visualize Convergent Billing System for Telecom Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter