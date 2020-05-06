Conversica Announces a Strategic European Reseller Partnership with LeadFabric

The Partnership Ignites Enterprises in EMEA to Embrace a New Normal by Augmenting Their Workforce with Intelligent Virtual Assistants

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA) helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, announced today it has signed a strategic European reseller partnership with Brussels-based LeadFabric. A pioneer in the MarTech field, LeadFabric will enable enterprise-level European organizations across manufacturing, finance and technology to embrace a new normal by augmenting their workforce with Intelligent Virtual Assistants from Conversica.

Conversica and LeadFabric’s relationship dates back to early 2018, when the two companies began collaborating through a referral partnership in joint marketing activities for European prospects. Now, as a key European reseller partner for Conversica, LeadFabric continues to deliver new and innovative MarTech solutions to the European market. Businesses from a range of industries will benefit from an array of Intelligent Virtual Assistants that use sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) to augment Marketing, Sales, Customer Success, and Finance teams in large organizations to accelerate revenue across the customer lifecycle while improving operational efficiency.

Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants deliver a personalised human touch at scale engaging prospects and customers in authentic conversations over email or SMS to surface sales-ready leads that have a higher probability to convert into pipeline. In a changing world where B2B buyers are raising the bar regarding their prospect and customer experience expectations, Conversica AI Assistants can communicate in multiple languages and have the unique ability to switch between languages which is critical in the European market. Now more than ever, organizations are being asked to do more with less; Intelligent Virtual Assistants help organizations to support their teams by further maximizing every prospect and client engagement.

Conversica is already helping businesses across Europe to engage with high volumes of leads for example: Purple, which provides enterprise WiFi, analytics, engagement and navigation solutions, to convert more leads and deliver exceptional customer service; as well as NewVoiceMedia, now Vonage, which creates tailored cloud contact centre software for businesses, to aid in its mission to increase conversation rates and generate sales.

“LeadFabric has been a pioneer in the MarTech field in the European market for over a decade now, and they truly understand the value of how cutting edge technology such as Conversica AI Assistants can help businesses across Europe,” said Amelia Farber, Director of Global Partnerships at Conversica. “They’re a premier reseller in Europe and we’re thrilled to expand our partnership with them to enable European enterprises to augment their teams’ capacity, productivity and performance by adding an Intelligent Virtual Assistant to their workforce. Even in uncertain times, new innovations give us and our partners hope for recovery and further development.”

Koen De Witte, Founder of LeadFabric, said, “Marketing Technology has earned its place in every B2B organisation. However, the success of digital marketing has resulted in an overload of point solutions. Many of which promise value exploiting the hype surrounding new trends like AI, but often fail to deliver. Conversica is different. They have built a true and stable AI offering that delivers proven value. This was clear from the moment we started working with Conversica in early 2018. Through this expanded partnership with Conversica, LeadFabric can now provide a new and innovative AI solution to the European marketplace, a region Conversica is committed to serving and growing. This is especially compelling in today’s economic climate because Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants enable companies to optimise the cost of Sales, Marketing, and Success. We’re incredibly excited about working together to bring their innovative marketing and technology solutions to the European B2B marketplace.”

About Conversica

Conversica is a leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants helping organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale. A Conversica Intelligent Virtual Assistant is an AI-powered, SaaS-based software application that serves as a virtual team member and autonomously engages contacts, prospects, customers or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action accelerating revenue; whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants are built on a proven and patented platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies year over year and ranked among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Fast Company’s most innovative AI companies. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About LeadFabric

LeadFabric was founded in 2008 to transform customer engagement through innovative B2B marketing technology services. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the company serves clients from offices across Europe and Asia-Pacifice regions. LeadFabric is an experienced and certified partner to all leading global marketing platforms including Adobe, Oracle, Hubspot and Salesforce.com. They are the preferred partner for key MarTech players across conversational marketing, account-based marketing, intent data and content/web personalization engines. Leadfabric helps marketing and sales teams “leap forward” in their efforts to drive digital transformation, improve customer experiences and deliver future growth.

Find out more at www.leadfabric.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

