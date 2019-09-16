Conversion Labs to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) (“Conversion Labs” or “Company”), an e-commerce and telemedicine company focused on building and scaling proprietary online health and wellness brands, today announced that Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Conversion Labs, will present a company overview at the Fall Investor Summit on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Conversion Labs’ website at https://ir.conversionlabs.com/ir-calendar where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. (the “Company”) is an e-commerce and telemedicine company with a portfolio of proprietary online brands. The Company’s portfolio consists of commercial stage, over-the-counter health and wellness products in the hair loss, immune support, scarring and bruising verticals. In June of 2019 Conversion Labs formed a joint venture with one of the largest online pharmacies in the U.S., GoGoMeds.com, to sell, dispense and ship prescription drugs directly to consumers in all 50 states. Through another partner company, we provide virtual physician consultations to patients in all 50 states. Our OTC and prescription products are sold directly to consumers using our advertising technology infrastructure that leverages the world’s largest social media, search and e-commerce platforms (Facebook, Google & Amazon). In addition to our healthcare platform, Conversion Labs owns 51% of PDFSimpli, an online direct-response software as a service business that allows users to convert, edit, sign and share PDF files. To learn more about our corporate strategy, brands, or for investor relations please visit www.conversionlabs.com or email us at [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company’s products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, our current reports on Form 8-K.

