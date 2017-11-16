Convertibles in Genium INET Changed Order Time Validity for Convertible Bonds effective November 24, 2017

Today in Genium INET the Convertible markets are set up with end of day time validity for orders. This will be changed to allow for 8 days’ time validity. The change in production will be implemented in Genium INET on November 24, 2017.
The change will also be available in our EXT3 system from November 20.
Affected Market in Genium INET
|Genium INET Market segment
|MIC
|Genium INET source code
|GCF ID
|STO Convertible Bonds
|XSTO
|140
|804
|STO FN Convertible Bonds
|FNSE
|176
|802
Questions and feedback
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 60 00, [email protected]
Support
For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET):
Tel: +46 8 405 7890
E-mail: [email protected]
Best regards
Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income
