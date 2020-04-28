Convey Unveils ConveyLive, The Virtual Trade Show & Conference Platform

Technology to Promote & Execute Rich, Interactive Events

ATLANTA, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Convey Services, a SaaS technology company, today unveiled its new ConveyLive™ Virtual Trade Show platform. ConveyLive is an easy-to-use, reasonably priced solution for delivering live virtual events, conferences and expositions, creating a rich, interactive experience for attendees, exhibitors and sponsors. ConveyLive can be used by associations, trade groups, event managers, publishers and business organizations to engage audiences, large or small, with interactive exhibit space, live or recorded sessions and networking opportunities.

“COVID-19 caused us to adjust our expectations for in-person events, opening up the use of a virtualized experience to replace postponed or cancelled conferences, trade shows and expos,” said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey. “ConveyLive is not the first virtual trade show solution, but it is an easier to manage, off-the-shelf platform that any size organization can brand and manage to get their virtual event online quickly and professionally. ConveyLive delivers many elements of a live event making the virtual environment fun, interactive and educational going well beyond just a collection of webinars.”

ConveyLive manages all aspects of a virtual event including attendee registration and management, scheduling sessions, outbound email promotional campaigns, notifications and reminders, virtual booths, advertising, content delivery and viewer tracking. Exhibit booths have content to educate attendees along with live chat, and the ability to schedule meetings or demos. Peer discussion forums help attendees interact and exchange viewpoints with a daily forum digest email that recaps the exchange of ideas. Attendees receive a custom dashboard to manage their sessions, open their virtual swag bag, bookmark content, along with view offers and promotions from sponsors.

“A virtual event reaches people where they live with no risk associated with travel,” Bradfield added. “When business returns to a little more normal in the coming years, live events will reappear, but many people may be reluctant to become part of large groups. For the near future, the safest and most effective tool to capture an audience and generate leads or revenue will be the virtual event, trade show or conference.”

ConveyLive offers technology to better serve nearly every marketplace and can substitute for or augment live events to extend the scope and reach of your message. You can automate planning, managing and executing an event, without the need for programming or additional staff. ConveyLive is currently running as the core platform for Cloud Conventions 2020, the largest virtual trade show in the telecommunications and cloud industry with over 30,000 sales partners invited to attend. Visit www.cloudconventions.com to see it in action. For more information on hosting an event contact: [email protected]

About Convey Services

Convey Services delivers content and marketing portals and connects them into networks to inform, educate and engage sales partners and direct sellers in the telecom/cloud space and the property and casualty insurance channels. Convey’s portal technology automates and organizes partner management, has tools to engage and educate partners and integrates email marketing technology for members to run packaged email marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects. ConveyLive is an automated platform to manage virtual events, trade shows and conferences. For information visit www.conveyservices.com , [email protected] or call 888-975-1382.

Bruce Ahern — (770) 580-0810

