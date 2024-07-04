President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden – a convicted felon awaiting sentencing – has been closely advising his father to stay in the race, which may hurt the president’s ability to deride former President Donald Trump’s criminal record on the campaign trail.

“All Americans should be highly concerned that at a time where international tensions are on the rise, particularly with the CCP, the Biden family bag man is now in the White House,” Mike Howell, the

[Read Full story at source]