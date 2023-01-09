Responding to Hurricane Ian A Convoy of Hope team delivers groceries and other essentials to survivors of 2022’s Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers, Florida area.

Convoy feeds 500,000 children Convoy of Hope now feeds more than 500,000 children regular, nutritious meals in its school-based feeding programs.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Convoy of Hope is celebrating three significant milestones. In 2022, Convoy fed more than 500,000 children through its Children’s Feeding program. They also officially served more than 200 million people and passed the $2-billion mark in how much relief they’ve distributed since 1994.

“As we look back, we’re honored to have served so many,” said Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope’s national spokesperson. “But our work still comes down to caring for one. One child, one farmer, one woman, one disaster survivor, one community and one driving passion.”

In 2022, Convoy of Hope also responded to major disasters throughout the world, including both the war in Ukraine and Hurricane Ian. Since its founding, Convoy of Hope has responded to more than 600 disasters and served more than 1,600 communities through its Community Events program.

###

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy strategically offers help and hope in more than 125 countries. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people. Since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded its highest rating to the organization each year — recognizing Convoy as a Four-Star Charity. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

Attachments

Responding to Hurricane Ian

Convoy feeds 500,000 children

CONTACT: ETHAN FORHETZ Convoy of Hope 4178488123 eforhetz@convoyofhope.org