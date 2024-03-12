These are the most popular spots for celebrating the Irish in all of us

New York, NY, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Conway Confidential, a leading luxury travel and lifestyle publication that exclusively covers luxury travel and leisure, shares the best bars to visit this St. Patrick’s Day.

“More countries celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day than any other national festival,” says Paula Conway, publisher of Conway Confidential and Forbes.com contributor. “My curated list of bars around the world features the most popular spots for celebrating the Irish in all of us. ”

The Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland – Dating to 1840, The Temple Bar has become known for housing Ireland’s largest whiskey collection, their 350 whiskeys pair well with fresh native oysters. The Temple Bar menu offers a distinct range of gourmet sandwiches (the Silverside Corned Beef sandwich has Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, dill pickle, and the house dressing; the World Famous Toastie has baked ham, cheddar cheese, vine tomatoes and spring onions on sourdough bread) to diverse seafood options.

The Dead Rabbit, New York City, New York – The Dead Rabbit offers three distinct floors showcasing a contemporary take on traditional Irish concepts. The famous Taproom (ground floor) offers a wide variety of cocktails, including unique Irish Coffee cocktails such as Frozen Irish Coffee, Irish Coffee Martini and Gaelic Coffee. Visit the Parlor (located on the second floor) to pair one of their Irish dishes, such as Guinness braised rib sliders or Irish points Oysters, with one of their unique cocktails.

The Porterhouse London, UK – The Porterhouse Brewing Co., is one of London’s largest bars, situated in the heart of Covent Garden. The Porterhouse offers a vast selection of beers, cocktails, gin and whiskey, which can be paired with their popular pub staples like Fish and Chips or the Truffle Burger (which has cheddar, bacon, white truffle mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato, battered onion rings and fries on the side) on any of their three levels.

Chief O’Neill’s, Chicago, Illinois – Recognized as the number one Irish pub in Chicago, previously awarded “Best Pint of Guinness” by Check, Please!, “Voted Top Ten Irish Pubs in the World” by Time Out, don’t miss one of Chief O’Neill’s St. Patrick’s Day events. Starting March 1, Chief O’Neill kicks off the St. Patrick’s Day celebration by offering “All You Care to Eat Fish and Chips.” Enjoy Chief O’Neill’s signature Pub Ale, a popular pint of Guinness, or one of their many whiskeys while enjoying their variety of live music and events offered throughout March.

Kilians Irish Pub, Munich, Germany – Located in the heart of Munich, Kilians Irish Pub offers Irish hospitality and excellent entertainment to German locals and tourists. Offering a variety of different live music, Kilians prides itself on a vast selection of beers. Pair their Murphy’s Irish Red Pitcher with their popular Baked Potato Cheddar and Beans.

L Street Tavern, Boston, Massachusetts – Experience the famous South Boston Irish pub featured in Good Will Hunting this St. Patrick’s Day. L Street Tavern is a local favorite and a popular destination among Good Will Hunting fans and tourists looking to get the full Boston experience. Outside food is encouraged and welcomed while enjoying the extensive beers on tap or whiskey selections.

The Irish Bank, San Francisco, California – Enjoy the soul of Ireland in the heart of San Francisco at The Irish Bank’s annual St. Patrick’s Day block party. The Irish Bank is located on its very own lane where locals and tourists can gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Snack on their popular menu items, including a variety of pub fries (chili cheese, garlic, curly), or try one of their many unique sandwich selections. Offering an extensive beer list in addition to traditional Irish cocktails, The Irish Bank is a must-visit while in The City.

