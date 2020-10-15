Cooler Master Releases Former Successful Kickstarter Project, ControlPad, to the Public

Breaking News
Tech Company Launches World’s First Analog Keypad via a Popular Multicultural Consumer Tech Company

Los Angeles, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, today announces the release of ControlPad, to the general public. ControlPad, the world’s first PC keypad with analog Aimpad™ technology, first debuted in October 2018 via Kickstarter. Cooler Master reached their Kickstarter goal within hours of the product showcase. ControlPad, an innovative keypad designed for gamers, content creators, musicians and more, is available in North America on October 15, 2020 at Amazon for $89.99 USD. 

Designed as a passion project from the ground up, ControlPad aims to change the way we interact with our most used programs and applications on a more intuitive scale,” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager.

 

ControlPad harbors 24 mechanical keys available in Cherry MX Red or Gateron Red switch types. It is fully programmable through easy to use software, has a removable wrist rest for ultimate comfort, two precision scroll wheels, fully RGB backlit, and finished in a sleek brushed aluminum. ControlPad is equipped with Aimpad™ technology that provides mechanical keyboards the precision control most commonly found in devices such as aviation joysticks, steering wheels, and gaming controllers, enabling analog control in digital inputs.

What’s Different?

Since its initial debut on Kickstarter, Cooler Master has made significant changes to the keypad based on the feedback received from the backers on Kickstarter and the community. While aesthetically the keypad has not changed much, the main differences are the implementation of the detachable Type-C braided cable and a new easy-to-use cross unified software application, MasterPlus. With MasterPlus, users can get full control of their analog inputs with settings like dual actions, as well as the ability to fully customize their keypad including adjusting RGB lighting effects, keypad modes and fine tune macros. 

ControPad for Gaming

Enabling analog control in digital inputs, Aimpad™ allows users to control speed, yaw, adjust pitch, creep, and roll. During driving games Aimpad™ can be utilized to make smooth turns on the fly or ease into gentle curves by simply changing the distance of the keypress. 

ControPad for Creative Professionals

ControlPad can be used to make production and editing applications more intuitive and useful on-the-fly. Apply presets, switch tools, adjust brush opacity, thickness, or size during brush strokes with pressure sensitive inputs on ControlPad. 

 Cooler Master implemented macro presets and control schemes for several notable video games and popular applications for consumer and professional use. This includes actions, hotkeys, and shortcuts for the entire Adobe Suite, including PhotoShop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Final Cut, and more. Additionally, Cooler Master will offer special keycap sets to match said presets. 

For more information please contact Jamy Reyes at [email protected] or visit  https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/peripheral/keyboards/controlpad/.

About Cooler Master: 

Cooler Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components. With a 25-year track record, Cooler Master is driven by passion for the things that make building a PC a rewarding experience and sustained by a vision that can reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to make the ultimate gaming experience. From its landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.

